Editorial, 12/23: Despite challenges, Green leaves UNL a better place

By the time he steps down at the end of June, Chancellor Ronnie Green will have led the University of Nebraska-Lincoln through one of the most challenging eras in the institution’s 153-year history.

In that seven years, Green successfully navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, contentious issues involving free speech and race, efforts to curb sexual assaults and challenging budgetary times that saw the need for program cuts.

And, in his most publicly visible role, Green hired two athletics directors – Bill Moos and Trev Alberts - and oversaw the hiring of two football coaches – Scott Frost and Matt Rhule -- as Nebraska struggled to return Husker football to winning ways.

More important to the mission of the university, however, Green led UNL to record enrollment, surpassing 26,000 students for the first time in 2018-2019. Commendably, diversity enrollment grew 25% in Green’s tenure, now accounting for 18% of UNL’s enrollment, compared to 13% in 2016.

A record 3,611 students graduated in May 2022, an impressive 47.9% graduation rate for the cohort that entered UNL in 2018. More than 5,800 students have graduated during each of the last four academic years.

The total for Green’s tenure, so far — 36,038 degrees, with the graduates getting a handshake from the chancellor as they crossed the stage,

Green has also presided over UNL as it has seen a 16% increase in research spending since 2016 and a 31% jump over the past decade.

And, since 2019 he has overseen more than $1 billion invested in campus construction projects, including the Kiewit Hall undergraduate learning facility for the College of Engineering, a new Westbrook Music Building, the Carolyn Pope Edwards Hall for the College of Education and Human Sciences and the Barkley Center for Speech, Language and Hearing Clinic.

Well liked by faculty and engaged with students, Green showed a willingness to transparently address concerns, academic and cultural, and to create the best possible atmosphere, environment and culture for learning, research and public programming from sports to arts and entertainment.

Enrollment has, of late, declined, this year dropping to a 10-year low, due in part to things outside of UNL’s influence or control – like a drop in the number of international students, particularly from China.

But, under Green, momentum toward a brighter future has been created in every area of the university.

It's imperative that the next chancellor exhibit an ability to carry on that momentum created by a chancellor who clearly loves and cares about the institution he will continue to lead for six months and who will depart with a legacy of success.