Editorial, 12/23: Corrections issues just keep getting more complex

When we talk about overcrowding in our Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, our minds gravitate toward images of the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln or the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, which hold between them more than 2,200 men in maximum and medium security custody.
Walls, bars, fences, guards. These are the things we see. And there are the people. The state pen and Tecumseh were designed to serve just under 1,700 incarcerated individuals, meaning those two facilities together are almost 30% over capacity.
We hear numbers like these from the correctional services’ first-quarter report from 2020. We hear numbers like these discussed by legislators. And we hear them discussed by officials charged with adding prison capacity or reducing prison demand.
What we don’t often hear is a first-person description of what life is like for those being rehabilitated and those doing the rehabilitating. In a story last week, “’There are so many drugs: Workers talk about dangers at Lincoln prison,” Journal Star reporter JoAnne Young spoke with a former staffer at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. Young also talked with two current staffers and a person being held there who spoke anonymously. Their stories are concerning and point to the depth of issues facing the corrections department.
CCC-L, at 2720 W. Van Dorn St., in Lincoln, is designed to hold 460 people. It’s almost 33% over capacity with 611. It represents the lowest level of custody; individuals there are on work detail or work release.
Yet those who talked to Young cited widespread drug use, contraband and criminal activity among these people deemed closest to be ready to return to society. And their reports appear backed up in complaints received by Inspector General for Corrections Doug Koebernick.
Department of Correctional Services Chief of Staff Laura Strimple said staffing at the facility has increased and is adequate for the current population, a claim Young’s sources disputed. Strimple also noted that addiction recovery – which many in CCC-L are wrestling with – can involve relapses.
It’s true that rehabilitation isn’t a straight shot. But the Department of Corrections owes society, the men and women it’s charged to “correct” and its staffers the safest environment possible.
Speaking of the people in custody, one staffer’s point would be disputed by no one: “I just want to see them get out and be with their families. I want them to be successful.”
There are no easy and cheap solutions in corrections, but the issues at CCC-L need attention quickly. For the sake of the people it serves and the community surrounding it.