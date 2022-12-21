Editorial, 12/22: UNL might be done with COVID-19, but there's still reason for caution

COVID-19, it would seem, is largely a thing of the past at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

UNL announced last week it will continue to keep its COVID-19 website online, as well as its voluntary vaccine registry, and will maintain stations equipped with hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies in classrooms upon request.

But that's about it. Journal Star higher education reporter Chris Dunker wrote last week that the university will end its free on-campus COVID-19 testing and no longer offer housing for students needing to isolate at the end of the semester.

The task force responsible for managing UNL's pandemic response will also stop meeting, and UNL will stop updating its COVID-19 dashboard and sending email communications to students related to the virus.

The campus will also stop offering access to pandemic supplies through its online store because, frankly, such services are no longer in demand.

"We've tracked steady declines in demand for each of these services through the entire fall semester," said Mike Zeleny, chief of staff to Chancellor Ronnie Green and the chair of the campus COVID-19 task force.

The knee-jerk reaction is to celebrate. Nearly three years later, the difficult -- and at times dangerous -- coronavirus is behind us.

Unfortunately, history tells us this might be wishful thinking. Last year, students went home for the winter recess and after gathering with loved ones and family members, the COVID numbers spiked again early in the spring semester.

If that were to happen again, the university could ramp up its COVID policies and practices with relative ease.

We urge everyone to enjoy their family celebrations but to continue to take precautions against not only COVID-19, but also the RSV virus and a severe strain of influenza, which claimed the life of a Lancaster County woman last week, creating a three-pronged health threat this winter.

Socially distance when necessary. If you're not feeling well, stay home from work or school. The days of toughing through work with a cough, cold or fever are over. It's time to consider the health of those around us, too.

It's our hope that the precautions taken over three years continue to be options.

While the days of masks are unnecessary for most people, understand that there continues to be an at-risk sector of the community that is doing what it needs. For some, masking is a necessary precaution and -- as we have said repeatedly -- not a political statement.

We've come a long way in three years. We know what it takes to navigate a virus that claimed too many lives.

We've done that by being smart, by getting up to speed on vaccinations and boosters. Just as important, patience and prudence should rule every decision regarding health.