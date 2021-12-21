Editorial, 12/22: Tornadoes in December show major threat of climate change

A narrow fast-moving squall line forms in south-central Nebraska and tears across the state, its 90 mph winds generating wildfires and spawning 25 tornadoes. Temperatures hit 73 degrees in Lincoln before dramatically plummeting after the storm blows through.
That extreme weather event didn’t happen in the prime tornado season of May and June. It took place on Dec. 15, a time of year when the most severe storms have been blizzards that blanket the state with a foot of snow.
But there have been no snow storms in Nebraska in December. In fact, total snowfall this season sits at 0.8 inches, the second-lowest on record for the 74 years from 1948-2021.
And that’s not going to change over the next week.
The chances for a white Christmas in Nebraska? Zero. The chances of temperatures in the 50s, some 20 degrees above normal on Dec. 25? About 100%.
The December high temperatures reinforce the connection between human-induced climate change and in the incidence of warm temperatures in the winter as heat extremes have outpaced cold records at a rate greater than two to one this year.
The severe spring-like storm that turned deadly as it sped across the country is also evidence of the impact of global warming on the climate generally and weather specifically.
The question, according to Martha Shulski, Nebraska’s state climatologist, isn’t whether climate change caused last week’s wild weather, it is “how much worse was it made by climate change?”
Specifically, the warmer temperatures created by climate change have added energy and moisture to the atmosphere, intensifying storm events. The warm December, part of an ongoing trend of higher than normal temperatures in December and January, turned what would have been a blizzard into a powerful, destructive storm.
The drought, made evident by the low snowfall totals, not only for Nebraska but across the Rocky Mountain states, can also be attributed in part to changes in rain and snowfall triggered by climate change.
The impact of the storms and lack of snowfall isn’t simply limited to downed trees and power lines.
Rather, as they continue to occur, the lack of moisture, be it rain or snow, will immediately hit agriculture production and, over the long run, reduce groundwater recharge, directly hitting Nebraska’s only highly valuable renewable resource.
And the destructive storms will require spending, public and private, to clean up and repair the damage.
Since January, under President Joe Biden, there has been a reversal in national climate change policy with plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to renewable, carbon-neutral energy sources
Those actions, however, can’t have an immediate impact on the weather. It will take years to stem global warming. The changes it has triggered may, to some degree, be irreversible.
So we must prepare for the severe weather events, and weather extremes that are certain to occur, from individual plans for severe storms and utilities and local governments readying for repairs and clean up to policies designed to help conserve water as drought become more widespread and regular.