Editorial, 12/22: Tornadoes in December show major threat of climate change

A narrow fast-moving squall line forms in south-central Nebraska and tears across the state, its 90 mph winds generating wildfires and spawning 25 tornadoes. Temperatures hit 73 degrees in Lincoln before dramatically plummeting after the storm blows through.

That extreme weather event didn’t happen in the prime tornado season of May and June. It took place on Dec. 15, a time of year when the most severe storms have been blizzards that blanket the state with a foot of snow.

But there have been no snow storms in Nebraska in December. In fact, total snowfall this season sits at 0.8 inches, the second-lowest on record for the 74 years from 1948-2021.

And that’s not going to change over the next week.

The chances for a white Christmas in Nebraska? Zero. The chances of temperatures in the 50s, some 20 degrees above normal on Dec. 25? About 100%.

The December high temperatures reinforce the connection between human-induced climate change and in the incidence of warm temperatures in the winter as heat extremes have outpaced cold records at a rate greater than two to one this year.