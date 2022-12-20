Editorial, 12/21: Lawmakers need a raise for good of state

For the good of the state, Nebraska senators need a pay raise, a healthy pay raise.

Since 1988, the state’s 49 senators have been paid $12,000 a year, an amount so low that it produces a Legislature that is far from representative of the state that is serves.

Demographically, the average age of a Nebraska lawmaker is 57. The average age of all Nebraskans is 36.

The Legislature is dominated by white males, in a state which has a slight majority of women residents and has about 30% of its population made of up Hispanic Americans, African Americans, Asian Americans, Natives and those of two or more races.

And, critically, economically, the low pay favors the retired, semi-retired and those who are in a position to take significant time away from their primary jobs, very often people who have a far higher income than the state’s $55,000 average.

According to a Flatwater Free Press story published in the Journal Star on Sunday, at least nine senators are retired, semi-retired or not currently working, eight are farmers, five are business owners, five are lawyers, five are in real estate, four in banking and finance and three are nonprofit executives.

While increasing pay isn’t guaranteed to create a Legislature that directly reflects the state’s economic and social demographics, a reasonable salary to cover time away from work and some living expenses would likely increase the number of working-class representatives and younger senators.

Combined with term limits, low senatorial pay, in essence, turns over much of senatorial work to lobbyists and other outside interests.

Put simply, senators have to rely on summaries and proposals prepared by others – who have vested interests in the bills -- rather than being able to do the research on and draw up the legislation themselves.

There have been multiple efforts to raise legislative pay since 1988. In 2012, a proposal that would have increased pay to $22,500 was approved by the Legislature and made it onto the ballot. Opposed by Gov. Dave Heineman, it was resoundingly rejected by voters.

In 2018, Sen. Tony Vargas proposed a resolution to that would have let voters decide to make senator’s pay equal to half the state’s median income – or about $18,000

That amount would be about $21,000 today, far better than $12,000, but still less than the $25,000 paid to Iowa’s legislators, $36,813 in Missouri and $47,500 in Oklahoma — nearby states that are, like Nebraska, nationally classified as “hybrid,” where the job equates to more than two-thirds of full time, yet the pay is too low to be a person’s only income.

Until Nebraska brings its legislative salaries to at least the $20,000 range, the low pay will continue to create a non-representative Legislature and transfer power to lobbyists and outside advocates – neither of which is in the best interest of the state and its citizens.