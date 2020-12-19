Editorial, 12/20: Transparency critical for law enforcement after protests

Six months after protests for justice for George Floyd were coopted by violent actors, new details about the unrest emerged publicly for the first time.

Perhaps none were more jarring than learning a .223 bullet pierced the window just a few feet from a Lincoln Police Department officer who was photographing the night’s events from the third floor of the Hall of Justice.

By sharing that – which had been alluded to in June without much detail – some Lincolnites’ perspectives no doubt changed on the riots that undermined the important goals protesters sought to underscore.

This exercise, though delayed, also demonstrates the importance of transparency in law enforcement – which breeds accountability – and It's also why the Journal Star newsroom dived so deeply into the aftermath of the protests earlier this month.

The public benefits from a two-way flow of information during this time of heightened tension and scrutiny.

Unfortunately, such transparency is not universal among law enforcement agencies.

The Nebraska State Patrol and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office declined to provide their use-of-force policies to the Journal Star, citing concerns about officer safety over sharing training materials.