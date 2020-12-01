Editorial, 12/2: Website a step in right direction for officer recruiting

Understanding the vital importance of Lincoln’s police force reflecting Lincoln’s population, Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird last week announced a new website – joinlpd.com – that aims to enlarge and bring diversity to the department’s officer applicant pool.
Earlier this year, the Journal Star reported on the twin challenges facing law enforcement in a story headlined with a quote from one officer -- “People don’t want to be cops.” Law enforcement is struggling to lure any new officers, let alone ones that reflect the diversity of the community they serve.
That’s why efforts like joinlpd.com matter. And that’s why efforts like joinlpd.com need to be built upon. In Lincoln, 20% of the population is a minority. Only 8.5% of its police force is. But Lincoln is more representative than the state as a whole, where 21.8% of the population is a minority but only 4.6% of state troopers are.
Joinlpd.com features a detailed explanation of the application process, links to necessary paperwork and the stories of three officers. It emphasizes the notion that there’s more to police work than a paycheck, that it’s a “hire calling,” to borrow their line. And it spells out that a law enforcement career is a chance to build a better community, whatever your notion of community is.
The application deadline for the police department’s December recruiting class is Friday. That doesn’t mean that Saturday the makeup of our police force will reflect the makeup of our city. This will be a long process, and Bliemeister noted that joinlpd.com is only one tool to undertake a monumental job.
Every officer – be they people of color or not – is responsible to understand and work for every member of the community. Once future officers are in the front door of the recruitment process, they must be prepared to help anyone. Every officer needs – and deserves – training to deal with issues of cultural sensitivity, possible language barriers and how to connect with community members.
And as the police department recruits, it must take into account where training can help close the gap between an applicant and requirements.
But as LPD puts together the pieces for a more inclusive force, it will only help with recruiting, as relationships between officers and the community deepen, rapport is built in communities of color and the job garners the respect it deserves.
Police work hard. It’s stressful. And it’s dangerous. It’s also rewarding and important. Joinlpd.com might be a Band-Aid for the immediate problem of recruiting. But a Band-Aid is also the first step toward healing and health, for a person or a community.
