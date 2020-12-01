Editorial, 12/2: Website a step in right direction for officer recruiting

Understanding the vital importance of Lincoln’s police force reflecting Lincoln’s population, Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird last week announced a new website – joinlpd.com – that aims to enlarge and bring diversity to the department’s officer applicant pool.

Earlier this year, the Journal Star reported on the twin challenges facing law enforcement in a story headlined with a quote from one officer -- “People don’t want to be cops.” Law enforcement is struggling to lure any new officers, let alone ones that reflect the diversity of the community they serve.

That’s why efforts like joinlpd.com matter. And that’s why efforts like joinlpd.com need to be built upon. In Lincoln, 20% of the population is a minority. Only 8.5% of its police force is. But Lincoln is more representative than the state as a whole, where 21.8% of the population is a minority but only 4.6% of state troopers are.

Joinlpd.com features a detailed explanation of the application process, links to necessary paperwork and the stories of three officers. It emphasizes the notion that there’s more to police work than a paycheck, that it’s a “hire calling,” to borrow their line. And it spells out that a law enforcement career is a chance to build a better community, whatever your notion of community is.