Editorial, 12/2: The Good Life isn't truly possible with all the politicization

We're starting from the top. It's time for all elected officials -- from our U.S. senators and congressmen to the governor and Nebraska Legislature, who make the decisions on behalf of all of us -- to bring civility back to the job.

They can provide an example to everyone that politics is not nearly as life-and-death of a subject as we have been led to believe in recent years.

Only then will citizens begin to take personal responsibility in rising above the turmoil. There is far more in life that unites us than could ever divide us, but somehow we've been bamboozled into believing that the way someone voted in the last election is an indicator -- or an indictment -- of whether he or she is a good person.

Think critically. Come to your own conclusions and dare to find the good in people. Be open to ideas that might differ from your own.

As we embark on a joyous season of peace and good will toward others, it's important we look for the common threads that bind us and not those that have caused such a wide chasm.

Nebraska has always succeeded because of the tolerance and kindness we show toward one another. It's our calling card, but our quality of life can no longer be something to brag about if every subject becomes a reason for dissent and animus.

We're better than this. If we want to be.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0