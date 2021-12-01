Editorial, 12/2: The Good Life isn't truly possible with all the politicization

The Huskers and Hawkeyes -- bitter rivals through and through -- met Friday on the football field, but not before thousands gathered outside Memorial Stadium for the weekly tailgating ritual.
A sea of red gathered happily, and most invited those wearing black and gold to join them for a pregame meal. It's all part of the Good Life, something we pride ourselves on living each day.
Sadly, it's doubtful the same scene would have played out as cordially if, say, instead of Huskers and Hawkeyes, the sides were Republicans and Democrats.
Sadly, the things that make the Good Life something that's special to us appear to be hanging tenuously because of the need to view everything through a political lens these days.
How good is the Good Life when it's nearly impossible to make a statement without it becoming political? How politicized is our climate when you have to think twice before buying a product -- be it the swoosh on a pair of sneakers or a chicken sandwich -- because of the political statement such a purchase might make?
When did things get so out of control? When did we become so tribal in our daily dealings? More importantly, when will it stop?
Washington, D.C., has become a cesspool for this tribal mentality, and it has trickled down to the state and local levels and created a situation where civility, something this editorial board sets as a goal each year, has become so sadly absent.
We're starting from the top. It's time for all elected officials -- from our U.S. senators and congressmen to the governor and Nebraska Legislature, who make the decisions on behalf of all of us -- to bring civility back to the job.
They can provide an example to everyone that politics is not nearly as life-and-death of a subject as we have been led to believe in recent years.
Only then will citizens begin to take personal responsibility in rising above the turmoil. There is far more in life that unites us than could ever divide us, but somehow we've been bamboozled into believing that the way someone voted in the last election is an indicator -- or an indictment -- of whether he or she is a good person.
Think critically. Come to your own conclusions and dare to find the good in people. Be open to ideas that might differ from your own.
As we embark on a joyous season of peace and good will toward others, it's important we look for the common threads that bind us and not those that have caused such a wide chasm.
Nebraska has always succeeded because of the tolerance and kindness we show toward one another. It's our calling card, but our quality of life can no longer be something to brag about if every subject becomes a reason for dissent and animus.
We're better than this. If we want to be.