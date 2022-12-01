Editorial, 12/2: State's hospitals face pressure on multiple fronts

Nebraska’s hospitals are facing a financial crunch that will soon impact every taxpayer in the state.

Put at its simplest, costs for hospitals from Lincoln and Omaha to Norfolk and North Platte continue to increase – nationally up 20% from 2019 to 2021, with another jump this year – while the amount the hospitals receive from Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements hasn’t come close to keeping up with that inflation.

Those reimbursements are critical because, according to the Nebraska Hospital Association, the state’s hospitals get 60% to 80% of their revenue from government sources, primarily Medicare and Medicaid.

This year, when the overall inflation rate is at 7.7%, Medicare reimbursement rose 3.2% while Medicaid reimbursement rose just 2%.

And that gap doesn’t take into account cost increases specific to hospitals – for example contract labor costs for traveling nurses and other short-term workers at Norfolk’s Faith Regional Medical Center went up from $2.5 million to $3 million annually before the coronavirus pandemic to about $11.5 million this year.

CHI Health, which owns St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln, has seen cost increases well above 10%, while its net revenue has increased only about 3%.

Adding to the pressure, hospitals are unable to pass their higher costs onto commercial health insurers, who are trying to reduce their payments to hospitals for specific services, such as telehealth, and cut their reimbursements overall.

Not only that, hospital executives who took part in a Zoom news conference said that the reimbursements from the insurers are being received ever more slowly, taking up to 18 months to receive payment.

The revenue issues are particularly acute for the state’s small hospitals, many of which lack higher-paying services such as cardiology or orthopedics.

In fact, a recent report from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform said seven rural hospitals in Nebraska -- about 10% of all small hospitals in the state -- are at the risk of closing in the near future, and several have already begun to cut back on services.

There is no simple solution to the hospital financial crisis. But there is one step available to the Nebraska Legislature to help ease the crunch.

For several years, the state has budgeted a 2% increase for Medicaid payments. Given the inflationary pressures on hospitals, the Legislature could, and should, make that increase significantly higher and find the funding to pay for it, perhaps by eliminating or delaying some of the massive, discretionary projects approved last year or dipping into the state’s “rainy day” fund.

That alone won’t end the crisis -- a Medicare reimbursement increase is just as necessary. But it is the only way that the Legislature can help ensure the hospital services that Nebraskans depend on continue without disruption, which should always be a priority for the state.