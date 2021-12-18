Editorial, 12/19: Independent investigation needed for LPD discrimination claims

Former Lincoln Police officer Sarah Williams was in tears Monday as she told the Lincoln City Council of the sexual harassment that she was subjected to during her six years with the force, calling sexual harassment in the department “pervasive,” citing examples that have occurred since she left the force in 2019.
Now an Omaha police officer, Williams was before the council as it was apprised of a $65,000 settlement in a lawsuit she filed against the city.
But her testimony and a Journal Star report on sexual harassment and discrimination in the Lincoln Police Department should prompt the council and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s administration to investigate sexual harassment in the department and the troubling allegations that female officers who have made formal complaints are being passed over for promotions, subjected to internal affairs investigations and facing suspensions and firing.
Police Chief Teresa Ewins, who became chief in August, and Gaylor Baird each responded to Williams’ testimony with written statements Monday saying the city and LPD do not tolerate discrimination or harassment of any kind, that all complaints are taken seriously and investigated while holding employees accountable for their job performance.
Those generalities, however, do not sufficiently address the allegations made by Williams and other female officers who spoke with the Journal Star, telling of a culture of sexual harassment deeply rooted in the department that has been allowed to continue despite anti-discrimination and anti-harassment policies.
That the culture that permits sexual harassment, from sexual comments by male officers to attempts to kiss female officers to sexual assaults, continues and has a devastating impact on female officers was not only confirmed by Williams’ testimony and the Journal Star reporting but by the contingent of female officers who attended Monday’s council meeting, publicly showing their support for Williams and the need to directly address the issues she has raised.
No statement was more chilling than that of one female officer, who claims she's facing discipline for her attempts at being a whistleblower, who told the Journal Star: "If I was raped today, I wouldn't report it. Because there's no point."
Understandably, specifics of each of the complaints filed by and disciplinary actions taken against female officers cannot be made public. But the council, the city governing body independent from the mayoral administration, should immediately begin investigation of the sexual harassment culture and the allegations of retaliation, and make public its findings, as transparently as possible.
If, as appears to be the case, the sexual harassment culture is embedded in the department, it can no longer be tolerated and the council should take action to root it out, via policy, procedure and hiring that would build a better, harassment-free environment for women.