Editorial, 12/19: Independent investigation needed for LPD discrimination claims

Former Lincoln Police officer Sarah Williams was in tears Monday as she told the Lincoln City Council of the sexual harassment that she was subjected to during her six years with the force, calling sexual harassment in the department “pervasive,” citing examples that have occurred since she left the force in 2019.

Now an Omaha police officer, Williams was before the council as it was apprised of a $65,000 settlement in a lawsuit she filed against the city.

But her testimony and a Journal Star report on sexual harassment and discrimination in the Lincoln Police Department should prompt the council and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s administration to investigate sexual harassment in the department and the troubling allegations that female officers who have made formal complaints are being passed over for promotions, subjected to internal affairs investigations and facing suspensions and firing.

Police Chief Teresa Ewins, who became chief in August, and Gaylor Baird each responded to Williams’ testimony with written statements Monday saying the city and LPD do not tolerate discrimination or harassment of any kind, that all complaints are taken seriously and investigated while holding employees accountable for their job performance.