Editorial, 12/18: Vaccine offers hope beyond beating COVID

In July 1969 -- against the background of a decade filled with national tragedies, brought on by a push for civil rights for all and a need for social change -- Neil Armstrong took the first steps on the moon.
And in doing so, he epitomized the power of the human mind and spirit -- the coming together of the world's most brilliant minds -- by racing the clock against both gravity and a rival Russian space program to accomplish what most would have deemed to be impossible.
More than 50 years later, amid a similar backdrop -- a summer filled with protests, the need for social change and a space launch to boot -- a new generation of brilliant minds came together to again accomplish the unthinkable.
The creation of three vaccines in mere months to combat a virus that has wreaked global destruction over the past year can only be called miraculous.
The vaccines began arriving in cities all over the United States -- Lincoln included -- on Monday, as the process of inoculating the population against the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 300,000 Americans and infected millions more this year began.
No one should claim that we are out of the woods. We've learned in recent months there is no good time to let down our guard.
The presence of a vaccine is reason for hope that we're turning the corner on this horrible chapter in history, but patience will still be required.
Continue practicing social distancing. Wear a mask in public places. Protect the elderly and those with preexisting conditions. All must continue until COVID-19 has been eradicated.
That won't happen overnight. In fact, medical experts are saying that the first six months of 2021 won't differ much from the health mandates that have been put in place this year.
Still, the presence of a vaccine is grounds for celebration and a reason to believe that there are better days on the horizon.
It's time to give thanks for those who worked tirelessly to make Operation Warp Speed -- the public–private partnership initiated by the Trump administration in late April to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine -- a reality.
In late April, medical experts said it could take years to create a vaccine. It was accomplished in mere months. An extraordinary achievement.
This occurrence -- going in less than a year from the presence of a new virus to the creation of a tested vaccine that can block its deadly effects -- is unprecedented in scientific history.
It is a medical miracle -- a suggestion that we may be able to fend off COVID-19 more quickly than anticipated.
This is good reason for cautious optimism.
