Editorial, 12/18: Vaccine offers hope beyond beating COVID

In July 1969 -- against the background of a decade filled with national tragedies, brought on by a push for civil rights for all and a need for social change -- Neil Armstrong took the first steps on the moon.

And in doing so, he epitomized the power of the human mind and spirit -- the coming together of the world's most brilliant minds -- by racing the clock against both gravity and a rival Russian space program to accomplish what most would have deemed to be impossible.

More than 50 years later, amid a similar backdrop -- a summer filled with protests, the need for social change and a space launch to boot -- a new generation of brilliant minds came together to again accomplish the unthinkable.

The creation of three vaccines in mere months to combat a virus that has wreaked global destruction over the past year can only be called miraculous.

The vaccines began arriving in cities all over the United States -- Lincoln included -- on Monday, as the process of inoculating the population against the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 300,000 Americans and infected millions more this year began.

No one should claim that we are out of the woods. We've learned in recent months there is no good time to let down our guard.