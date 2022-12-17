Editorial, 12/18: LPD complaints warrant bigger policy changes

In late September, a national assessment firm revealed that 47% of the Lincoln Police Department’s female officers that it surveyed reported that they had been discriminated against on the job.

That report followed two years of lawsuits and complaints by seven current and former LPD officers alleging a toxic culture toward women that pervades the department, with systemic harassment, discrimination and retaliation against those who report it.

At a Dec. 9 news conference, the city released an internal document that contains 33 recommendations, 11 of which deal with issues of harassment and discrimination complaints or discipline taken as a result of internal investigations.

Most of those recommendations that the city is acting on call for updates to clarify timelines for investigations and definitions in department policies that have been implemented in the last two months.

And Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird pointed to updated hiring, promotion and training selection process changes that, she said, will help avoid future complaints of sex-based discrimination.

However, far too many of the city’s responses to the issues raised by the survey and the 21st Century Policing Solutions report boil down to, “Trust us.”

That is particularly the case regarding the department's plan to continue to internally investigate equal opportunity complaints, a process which has created many of the issues that have embroiled the department for the last two years, leading to resignations, lawsuits and allegations of retaliation against officers who have made complaints. The department can refer the complaints to an outside counsel if it believes there is a conflict of interest.

The hiring of an officer within LPD’s internal affairs unit to investigate equal employment opportunity complaints and some involvement with the city’s Human Resources department do not go far enough to ensure that complaints will be fairly handled.

The complaints, the Journal Star editorial board believes, should be investigated by an entity independent of LPD, most appropriately, the Human Resources department, which handles such complaints for every other city agency. It matters both in terms of procedure and optics.

Police Chief Teresa Ewins has pointed to an increase in supervisory roles within LPD, which will be bolstered by the creation of several lieutenant positions next year, as a step toward preventing harassment and discrimination from occurring.

But more than 30 current and former department supervisors have been accused in lawsuits and EEO complaint filings of discriminating against female officers or enabling such discrimination.

That clearly calls into question the efficacy of increased supervision as a means of preventing harassment, especially as many of those named in the lawsuits and EEO complaints remain in their positions.

During the news conference, Ewins called on the 16 female officers who reported being discriminated against to the national firm to come forward to have their claims investigated, saying, “We support people who come forward.”

Given recent history and the incremental post-report changes, it’s difficult to see why any of the 16 women would take Ewins' urging seriously and come forward now.

The policy changes, hirings and training are good first steps toward the goal of ending discrimination and harassment against female officers. But bolder steps than those outlined are the only way a culture change can be effected and embraced throughout the department.