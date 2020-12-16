Editorial: 12/17: With election behind us, it's time to heal

A month after votes were cast and counted, the 2020 election is, at last, over. It is now, in the words of President-elect Joe Biden, “time to turn the page, as we’ve done throughout our history. To unite. To heal.”

Biden made those remarks Monday, hours after electors meeting in all 50 states cast 306 votes in his favor, affirming his election to be the 46th president of the United States and effectively ending President Trump’s legal challenges to the election that he lost by more than 7 million votes.

Trump has not acknowledged his loss and likely won’t until Jan. 20, when Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are sworn in on the U.S. Capitol steps. But following the lead of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republicans are widely recognizing Biden as president-elect.

So the election is over. But the fissures it widened have not disappeared the last six weeks.

America has not been so divided since the 1960s, when the Vietnam War and the struggle for Civil Rights split the country. Today, the racial strife remains, but the nation is also being torn apart ideologically (right vs. left) and geographically (rural vs. urban).