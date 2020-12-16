Editorial: 12/17: With election behind us, it's time to heal

A month after votes were cast and counted, the 2020 election is, at last, over. It is now, in the words of President-elect Joe Biden, “time to turn the page, as we’ve done throughout our history. To unite. To heal.”
Biden made those remarks Monday, hours after electors meeting in all 50 states cast 306 votes in his favor, affirming his election to be the 46th president of the United States and effectively ending President Trump’s legal challenges to the election that he lost by more than 7 million votes.
Trump has not acknowledged his loss and likely won’t until Jan. 20, when Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are sworn in on the U.S. Capitol steps. But following the lead of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republicans are widely recognizing Biden as president-elect.
So the election is over. But the fissures it widened have not disappeared the last six weeks.
America has not been so divided since the 1960s, when the Vietnam War and the struggle for Civil Rights split the country. Today, the racial strife remains, but the nation is also being torn apart ideologically (right vs. left) and geographically (rural vs. urban).
Bridging those divides won’t be easy. And it won’t happen among the politicians in Washington, D.C., the state Capitol or even City Hall without genuine effort from the citizenry to heal the rifts and restore among us a sense of civic unity.
Healing will require Americans to, in Biden’s words, “lower the temperature” in our disagreements by dialing down hateful rhetoric, demonizing and name calling and trying to understand adversarial positions.
The last will require getting out of belief-confirming social media silos, away from propagandizing outlets and actually speaking with each other, acknowledging facts and finding compromises to address the problems facing the country, state and city.
Coincidentally, Monday also brought reports hinting that such healing and unity is possible.
A bipartisan group of senators has crafted compromise legislation that could, within weeks, appropriate more than $900 billion in pandemic relief -- money that is immediately needed to fund small businesses, unemployment insurance, education and other areas.
The first coronavirus vaccines went into arms on Monday as well, setting the stage for a national vaccination effort that could bring an end to the pandemic next year -- if we, the people, can come together.
Coming together doesn’t mean abandoning beliefs and principles. But it does require an understanding that we all must compromise on something to get anything and we all, despite our differences, love the country (our states and cities, too) and want them to be the best they can be.
