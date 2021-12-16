Editorial, 12/17: State wasn't transparent on trooper trip

Yet, state leaders continued to hint that the costs for personnel, travel and lodging would be covered, at least in part, by Texas.

This is in light of the request from the Texas Department of Public Safety which says that Texas and Arizona asked states to “absorb the associated costs with this mission in support of the entire country” and “provide services at no charge to Texas.”

Nebraska is a proud state on an equal sovereign footing with Texas. Each state must handle its own affairs – if Texas wants to help with, say, our prison staffing emergency, without recompense, Nebraska would sure welcome it – regardless of what national political points can be scored on the taxpayers’ dime.

And this whole episode shows the importance of laws protecting transparency. Such legislation is a critical tool to shine light on the full story, not just what officials want to tell their constituents.