Editorial, 12/16: Stark realities of COVID care a reminder

While some might bristle at the intrusion or the inconvenience, the fact is that a community surge in cases followed on the heels of the resumption of classes in the fall. Cases were well documented on campus, but it was harder to trace the impact -- almost certainly large -- those cases had on community spread across Lincoln and elsewhere.

The speedy saliva test that UNL will employ will save time and effort on contact tracing and allow virus carriers to minimize contact with others more quickly. College students are an important part of our community, and their cooperation is essential.

But we can all play a role in controlling the spread of the illness, simply by following the generally agreed-upon basics -- masks, hand-washing, social distancing.

It's tempting to say we can all be heroes by following along. But the word "heroes," gets overused these days. If we do the right thing, we're just being decent people.

In this context, let's reserve the word "heroes" for the men and women of 6N, and the hundreds of people like them across Nebraska and the nation, who are trying to keep us and our loved ones alive.

They deserve our respect -- and our best efforts so that their jobs might be just a little easier.

