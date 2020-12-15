Editorial, 12/16: Stark realities of COVID care a reminder

For anyone doubting the magnitude of COVID-19, look no further than Sunday's Journal Star and Bryan East's 6N.
That's the hospital unit chronicled in a story by Chris Dunker, who had exclusive access to the ICU where doctors, nurses and support staff are treating the sickest of those battling COVID.
For those questioning masks, social distancing and directed health measures, for those arguing COVID is no more dangerous than the flu, for those who cite infection and death rates to argue the media are peddling fear -- read about the doctors making life-and-death decisions. Read about the nurses trying to keep patients calm, comfortable and cared for. Read about the social workers trying to handle end-of-life situations as sensitively as possible. Read about support staff keeping everyone equipped and protected.
It's almost inconceivable at this point that COVID-related illness or death hasn't touched the life of someone you know. But if it hasn't, seeing firsthand (or hearing or reading about) the pain, suffering and exhaustion COVID is causing should be enough to convince anyone to redouble his or her efforts to keep everyone safe.
To that end, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green announced last week new COVID-prevention measures to be implemented for the second semester when it resumes in late January. Among them is a requirement that all students, faculty and staff are tested every two weeks.
While some might bristle at the intrusion or the inconvenience, the fact is that a community surge in cases followed on the heels of the resumption of classes in the fall. Cases were well documented on campus, but it was harder to trace the impact -- almost certainly large -- those cases had on community spread across Lincoln and elsewhere.
The speedy saliva test that UNL will employ will save time and effort on contact tracing and allow virus carriers to minimize contact with others more quickly. College students are an important part of our community, and their cooperation is essential.
But we can all play a role in controlling the spread of the illness, simply by following the generally agreed-upon basics -- masks, hand-washing, social distancing.
It's tempting to say we can all be heroes by following along. But the word "heroes," gets overused these days. If we do the right thing, we're just being decent people.
In this context, let's reserve the word "heroes" for the men and women of 6N, and the hundreds of people like them across Nebraska and the nation, who are trying to keep us and our loved ones alive.
They deserve our respect -- and our best efforts so that their jobs might be just a little easier.
