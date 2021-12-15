A recent poll of Nebraska's teachers indicates nearly two-thirds of them are stressed out, burned out and some are ready for career changes.

"This is a crisis," said Jenni Benson, Nebraska State Education Association president.

We've learned to pay attention to the warning signs. When 3,000 teachers -- about 17% of those who took the poll -- are complaining about their current collective state of mind, it's impossible to consider this as anything less than a cry for help.

Teachers, your message has been heard.

Finding the solution, however, is more of a challenge. While their stress is our burden to bear, too, finding the root cause of this consternation is not nearly as simple.

The Journal Star's Zach Hammack reported last week that teachers across Nebraska are burned out, working more hours and losing crucial planning time amid workforce shortages and a rise in mental health concerns in schools.

It would be an easy fix if this were only about the finances of teaching. It's not. The Nebraska Legislature should put more money into education and teachers' salaries, but it would not eliminate the stress.

Most educators chose the profession knowing they would never get rich. Instead, the ability to inspire young minds was part of the reward. It's the passion of teaching that motivates them. They are energized by far more than a paycheck.

Still, when a minimum-wage salary isn't so different from that of a first-year teacher, it's easy to understand why they might feel underappreciated, why they might consider changing professions. One of the challenges of raising minimum salaries is that it requires that lots of other salaries be raised in response -- especially with a profession like teaching that we deem to be essential.

The pandemic and a year away from in-person learning didn't cause a problem as much as it exposed a longstanding issue. There is a shortage of substitute teachers and paras, which makes it hard to plan lessons and maintain organization.

Meanwhile, the behavior of some students and parents, who are quick to blame teachers, is alarming. The respect once bestowed on teachers has worn threadbare, and many teachers find themselves in the midst of turmoil.

In addition, our youth are emulating the wrong social media trends, such as those that rallied students to behave badly in school by challenging them to do everything from vandalizing restrooms to spanking the backsides of their teachers.

That can no longer be tolerated, and by simply enforcing the rules already in place, it would be a much-needed show of support for those who are running our classrooms.

Our teachers serve a vital role in our communities. They play an enormous role in preparing our kids -- the future business leaders, coaches and teachers and decision-makers -- to become contributing members of society.

Without them, we're in trouble.

