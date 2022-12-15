Editorial, 12/16: Appearances matter with Senate appointment

One of Gov.-elect Jim Pillen’s first actions, could very well be to appoint his predecessor, Pete Ricketts, to the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Ben Sasse.

Sasse, who was chosen as president of the University of Florida in November, delayed his resignation from the Senate until Jan. 8, three days after Pillen will take office.

That allows the new governor to choose the person who will complete the final two years of Sasse’s term. In doing so, that made the selection of Ricketts more politically palatable than if he had resigned as governor and been appointed to the Senate by Lt. Gov. Mike Foley.

Gubernatorial resignations followed by Senate appointments have happened nine times in U.S. history. Only one of the governors who essentially appointed himself senator was elected to the seat he took.

That said the optics of the near-certain Ricketts appointment don’t look optimal.

Ricketts endorsed Pillen, contributed $1.3 million to Pillen’s victorious campaign in the hotly contested Republican primary last spring and appeared in advertising urging voters to support Pillen as his designated successor.

Those contributions led Nebraska Democratic Party chair Jane Kleeb to label the appointment “the state’s most obvious pay-to-play case.”

In fact, Ricketts has said he’s been friends and a political ally with Pillen for two decades, and he didn’t know about Sasse’s resignation and the vacancy it would create until the late October announcement that he would be leaving the Senate, months after he contributed to the Pillen campaign.

Ricketts, who ran for Senate in 2006 and was defeated by incumbent Sen. Ben Nelson, the last Democratic win in a statewide election, was coy about seeking the appointment until early this month.

When he announced his intention to seek the seat, he, very likely, eliminated other potential appointees, generating near universal approval from GOP elected officials, including 2nd Congressional District Rep. Don Bacon, who wrote on Twitter, “We look forward to hazing the junior member of the delegation.”

Ricketts’ appointment has been criticized, even by some rank-and-file Republicans, as “tawdry” and inappropriate.

But given Ricketts popularity in the GOP-dominated state and the financial resources that will be available for his 2024 campaign, it’s unlikely there will be any ballot box backlash to his appointment like those experienced by governors who essentially appointed themselves to the Senate, regardless of how it looks.