Editorial, 12/14: Nation needs better than Biden, Trump

The Journal Star editorial board has always focused primarily on local issues or state and national issues with strong and direct impacts on our community. But in a rare departure, we weigh in today on an issue of national scope.

Political parties are not monoliths. They are made up of people. And we urge the people behind both parties to give Americans better choices for president in 2024. We cannot stand idly by, watching the slow motion train wreck of another campaign season that dwindles down to a race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It will take courage on the part of members of both parties, and it will take putting competent governance ahead of electability or the loudest voices.

If he hadn’t done it before, Trump disqualified himself with his recent call to “terminate” the Constitution – a document he was and would again be required by oath to protect. There may be fans of his policies. There are far fewer of his personality. He has put himself and his grip on power before the welfare of this nation.

While Biden has done nothing so egregious, it seems unfathomable that he is the best candidate the Democrats can put forth. He has struggled to consistently bring together his party and has been able to do little to unify the sharply divided nation.

Moreover, he is already the oldest person to serve as president, and the demands of office have seemed to tax him at times.

The nation needs to hear new ideas and different voices. With the inevitability of death and taxes, it’s easy to see both parties following the path of least resistance, ending up in a 2020 rematch.

The nation needs better. America deserves better. Both Trump and Biden have had their chances to make our nation better. And both faced vocal opposition, which hampered their efforts.

Presumably, both men will face the same type of opposition if either is elected. The baggage they would bring will shift the focus from what this nation needs – civil discourse, compromise, smart solutions – to a continuation of the bitter, name-calling partisan conflict that has paralyzed the nation's politics for more than a decade.

There is a lengthy – sometimes painfully lengthy – process of primaries, polling and politicking that has already begun, more than a year before the first votes will be cast. It clearly doesn’t produce the best candidates. It produces the most electable ones.

But this nation is at a crossroads. It is perfectly fair and reasonable that different people – and different parties – have different visions for what our nation needs. But anyone who loves this country has to wish for more from its leaders. And that starts with giving Americans better choices of candidates.

