Editorial, 12/13: Joining Texas election suit embarrassing for Nebraska

Yet many elected Republican officials in Nebraska are on record backing this effort, which attempted to disenfranchise more than 10% of all Americans, some 39 million people in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin — three of the 10 most populous states and 62 of the 538 electoral votes — for purely partisan political purposes.

Some things transcend the sorry state of our two-party system, including faith in the electoral system and the belief that every vote counts.

This effort struck at the very heart of both ideals.

Presidential elections are often mistakenly viewed as a single vote. Instead, they’re decentralized to where each state conducts its own election under federal guidelines.

It’s not the job of Texas, Nebraska or any other state to dictate to other states how to run an election. If the tables were turned and Nebraska’s electoral votes were being questioned, these same officials would certainly bristle — and justifiably so — against the same tyrannical government overreach they’re now trying to force onto other states.