Editorial, 12/12: Habitual criminal law needs overhaul

In the last 11 years, Lancaster County has had 39 mandatory minimum sentences, 26 of them people of color -- 22 Black -- in a city where only 4% of the population is Black.

Over the same period in Scotts Bluff County, there have been 19 mandatory minimum sentences -- 14 of them since 2016, and involving 78% people of color -- in the county that is 87% white and about one-tenth the size of Lancaster County.

In fact, Scotts Bluff County and Buffalo County have combined for 10 of the 15 habitual criminal sentences this year. Lancaster and Douglas counties together have had just four such sentences.

Addressing the disparities presents a challenge for the Legislature. A first step, as proposed by Omaha Sen. John Cavanaugh, would be to eliminate some nonviolent Class IV felonies, such as possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear in court, as predicate convictions.

If that had been law this year, seven of the 15 defendants who were given the mandatory minimum sentence would have been ineligible based on their prior convictions. Other felonies, especially nonviolent offenses disproportionately charged against people of color, should also be considered for removal as predicate convictions.

And, to prevent the prosecutorial abuse and the overuse in rural counties, the mandatory minimum sentencing provisions should be recodified to eliminate discretionary charging and establish strict guidelines for its application.

