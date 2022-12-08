Editorial, 12/11: School funding needs more than a tweak

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen has appointed a committee to study how to update and reform Nebraska’s school aid formula, an effort instigated by his campaign promise to create a funding system where the state does not pick “winners and losers” among districts.

Like several similar efforts in the last decade, the 12-member committee -- made up of state senators, school superintendents and representatives of school board, agricultural and tax-cutting organizations -- will look for ways to update the Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act, which he referred to as “our antiquated school aid formula.”

That formula, adopted in 1990, considers a district's needs against its resources. Schools where the needs exceed the resources that can be generated through property taxes receive additional funding from the state in the form of equalization aid.

That current calculation has determined that fewer than 90 of the state’s 244 public school districts receive equalization aid – including Omaha, Lincoln Millard and Papillion-La Vista districts.

That allocation has been consistently by Republicans, like Pillen, rural senators and agricultural interests as unfair and imbalanced. In fact, the aid that goes to the urban districts more or less corresponds to the number of students they serve.

In 2021, the four largest districts had 131,969 students. The remainder of the state had 65,352 students.

So, if as some have proposed, the formula is simplified to allocate state aid on a per-student basis, more than two-thirds of the funding would go to districts in Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy counties, home to 1.1 million of the state’s 1.9 million residents.

That urban dominance has to be accounted for in the studies by the committee, which is clearly slanted in favor of rural, Republican interests – if, for no other reason, than practical politics.

No matter the changes to the formula that the committee and, presumably, Pillen will propose, the revisions will have to go through the Legislature, which, has repeatedly rejected attempts to alter TEEOSA

If the proposed changes to the formula would decrease the share of aid coming to Lincoln, Omaha, Millard and Grand Island schools, the proposal will be dead on arrival on the day it is introduced, sure to be killed by an urban senator-led filibuster.

Moreover, tinkering with TEEOSA is a small aspect of funding that needs to be addressed, for the good of public schools and taxpayers.

Put simply, the state’s system, adopted in 1967 of funding local governments, including public schools, through property taxes, has created much of the pressure to increase state aid to schools – which would come from income and sales taxes – and to cap or reduce property taxes.

Pillen's committee can start the conversation, but it is the responsibility of the Legislature to address all of those elements, comprehensively, not just TEEOSA, and to find the political courage to fairly update the state tax policy and, thereby, school funding.