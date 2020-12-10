Editorial, 12/11: Husker fans, be thankful for football this season

So Nebraska and its fans should be content with playing seven of eight scheduled games -- even if they don’t like the outcome of four of them or the cheap Twitter shots from national media pundits who mocked the Huskers for wanting to play so badly, then losing.

For all the talk about playing for the athletes, the Big Ten’s football reversal was as much or more about money -- the millions in TV revenue that each of the 14 institutions depend on to fund their athletics departments and non-revenue sports.

So it came as no shock when the Big Ten changed its set-in-stone rules, which wouldn’t let Nebraska schedule an out-of-conference foe when its Oct. 31 game with Wisconsin was cancelled, to put Ohio State, with a 5-0 record, in next week’s championship game.

Without saying so, the league and 13 of its 14 members hope the Buckeyes defeat Northwestern and earn a spot in the lucrative College Football Playoffs.

That’s a minor gripe. The important thing is, for Nebraska and Nebraskans is that the games happened.

Speaking of next week, there’s a good chance it will be partly cloudy with a chance of football at Memorial Stadium again as the Big Ten sets its Championship Week games.

Nebraska versus Rutgers on Friday or Saturday? Why not?