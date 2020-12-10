Editorial, 12/11: Husker fans, be thankful for football this season

Saturday’s forecast in Lincoln is 35 degrees with north winds from 10 to 20 mph, a 50% chance of morning snow flurries and a high probability of football.
While COVID-19 could still rear its ugly, spiked head and cause a cancellation, just after 11 a.m. Saturday, a foot is likely to meet pigskin, kicking off the latest home game in the 130 years of Nebraska football.
But, even in a cold, empty Memorial Stadium, the contest against Minnesota, which will be without about 20 players because of COVID-19 protocols, is a game that Nebraska -- players, coaches, administrators and fans -- should be thrilled to play.
After all, the Huskers pushed harder than any other Big Ten team to play this fall, even hinting that NU could go “rogue” and set up its own independent season if the conference didn’t reverse an August decision and allow a football season.
Set for eight consecutive weeks beginning Oct. 24, the Big Ten season played out in expected fashion, with multiple games cancelled because of COVID concerns and the conference’s long waiting period protocols and no possibility of rescheduling.
Only four teams haven’t had at least one game cancelled. One of them, Indiana, announced it wouldn't contest its rivalry game with Purdue on Saturday because of COVID.
The last time it wasn't contested? During the 1919 pandemic.
So Nebraska and its fans should be content with playing seven of eight scheduled games -- even if they don’t like the outcome of four of them or the cheap Twitter shots from national media pundits who mocked the Huskers for wanting to play so badly, then losing.
For all the talk about playing for the athletes, the Big Ten’s football reversal was as much or more about money -- the millions in TV revenue that each of the 14 institutions depend on to fund their athletics departments and non-revenue sports.
So it came as no shock when the Big Ten changed its set-in-stone rules, which wouldn’t let Nebraska schedule an out-of-conference foe when its Oct. 31 game with Wisconsin was cancelled, to put Ohio State, with a 5-0 record, in next week’s championship game.
Without saying so, the league and 13 of its 14 members hope the Buckeyes defeat Northwestern and earn a spot in the lucrative College Football Playoffs.
That’s a minor gripe. The important thing is, for Nebraska and Nebraskans is that the games happened.
Speaking of next week, there’s a good chance it will be partly cloudy with a chance of football at Memorial Stadium again as the Big Ten sets its Championship Week games.
Nebraska versus Rutgers on Friday or Saturday? Why not?
Concerned about COVID-19?
