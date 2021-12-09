Editorial, 12/10: Scores make case for superiority of in-person learning

Remote learning no doubt has its promise in limited uses. Technology can help prevent students out for long periods following illnesses or tragedies from falling behind, and it can offer the potential for enrichment for advanced students unable to fit certain items into a packed schedule.

But the numbers prove that it’s no silver bullet.

The other side of this coin is guaranteeing that classrooms stay open in the face of any future pandemic or unforeseen catastrophe. This means elected officials must ensure the success and safety of educators and students alike against whatever the interruption may be.

Students are our future, and they deserve the best, more secure environment in which to learn. That requires ensuring teachers are both paid well enough to stay in the field and offered appropriate protections for their safety, too.

Accordingly, both students and teachers alike must be equipped to recover the learning loss caused by the pandemic, stretching all the way back to the last quarter of 2019-2020 school year. This recovery won’t be a one-off, with LPS using coronavirus relief funds to pay for a new intervention program designed to combat learning loss.

Just like the virus that caused this pandemic will be with us long into the future, so, too, will the lessons we’ve learned the past two years. Those related to schools must be heeded.