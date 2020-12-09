Editorial, 12/10: Amid COVID, kindness matters this season

And then care some more.

Make a phone call to check on someone. Bake a batch of cookies and share a few. Make a charitable donation. Do something nice for someone and don’t get caught.

If your gut tells you someone is in need, they probably are. And the smallest of gestures can have a chain reaction. Maybe it’s paying a tab forward, buying a coffee for the car behind you at the drive-through. Maybe it’s a wave or even a smile behind a mask – we’re all getting good at spotting those.

The jokes and memes are plentiful. No one will be sorry to put 2020 in our rearview mirror. Neither Jan. 1 nor a vaccine, though, will return life to normal. And, honestly, normal still had some room for improvement.

Maybe a good start would simply be an act of kindness or a gesture of caring. People are carrying burdens – emotional, financial and health-related to name a few. The holidays can add to those burdens. And COVID compounds them.

Nobody can help everybody, but anybody can help somebody. And if enough anybodies do, the holidays will be as happy and as safe as one could hope for in 2020.

