Editorial, 12/10: Amid COVID, kindness matters this season

Christmas isn’t always merry, and the holidays aren’t happy for everyone.
Mental health professionals, clergy members, social workers, front-line law enforcement know that this time of year – from Thanksgiving past New Year’s – can be hard on folks. Personal feelings of loss and loneliness can be magnified when compared to ads and imagery of what the holidays look like in TV commercials and Hallmark Channel movies.
And that was true even before COVID-19.
As we live what will become a painful chapter in a history book a generation from now, we have seen our lives touched in countless ways – graduations that didn’t happen, weddings altered, parties unplanned, games not played. And all that pales against the lives cut short.
So it’s not a surprise that COVID will change the face of the holiday season. We’ve already urged people to support the region’s business community and shop local.
This plea is even more fundamental. Care local.
Care for your friends. Care for your neighbors. Care for your extended family. Care for your fellow church members and your coworkers and your fellow students.
Care by wearing a mask. Care by social distancing. Care by taking all reasonable precautions.
And then care some more.
Make a phone call to check on someone. Bake a batch of cookies and share a few. Make a charitable donation. Do something nice for someone and don’t get caught.
If your gut tells you someone is in need, they probably are. And the smallest of gestures can have a chain reaction. Maybe it’s paying a tab forward, buying a coffee for the car behind you at the drive-through. Maybe it’s a wave or even a smile behind a mask – we’re all getting good at spotting those.
The jokes and memes are plentiful. No one will be sorry to put 2020 in our rearview mirror. Neither Jan. 1 nor a vaccine, though, will return life to normal. And, honestly, normal still had some room for improvement.
Maybe a good start would simply be an act of kindness or a gesture of caring. People are carrying burdens – emotional, financial and health-related to name a few. The holidays can add to those burdens. And COVID compounds them.
Nobody can help everybody, but anybody can help somebody. And if enough anybodies do, the holidays will be as happy and as safe as one could hope for in 2020.
