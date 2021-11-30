Editorial, 12/1: Delays only made AltEn crisis worse

Right: The state acted decisively once it acted. The Legislature unanimously approved LB507 to prohibit use of treated seed for making ethanol if byproducts can't safely be applied to land or fed to livestock. And Attorney General Doug Peterson is suing AltEn to clean up the site, cover the state's expenses and enforce penalties.

Wrong: Accountability and confusion hampered initial efforts. AltEn's problem seemed to land between jurisdictions. In documents received by the Journal Star's Chris Dunker, at the federal level, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said it was outside their purview, and the EPA didn't act, leaving Nebraska officials nowhere to go for help.

The idea behind AltEn was innovative, but innovation can have unintended consequences.

In this case, those consequences posed a threat to the environment, one that only grew as officials dithered over who could hold AltEn accountable. By May of 2019, the state banned AltEn from selling its pesticide-laced soil conditioner and in February of this year, they shut down the plant entirely. But much damage is done.

Now a group of six seed industry leaders has drafted a cleanup plan, and the hard work begins for Mead.

Let's hope that the lessons of Mead mean some other community can avoid a similar fate.

