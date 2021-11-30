Editorial, 12/1: Delays only made AltEn crisis worse

It seemed like a good idea at the time.
That phrase is often followed by a "but ..."
In the case of AltEn's ethanol production facility in Mead, it's a "but ... !!!"
When AltEn started making ethanol in 2015 using seed coated with pesticide instead of regularly harvested grain, it was trying to be innovative, turning what would become waste otherwise into a renewable fuel and useable byproducts. And that innovation promised to bring jobs and an economic boost to the eastern Nebraska town of 569 people.
Two years later, University of Nebraska researchers noticed bee colonies dying, but even before that, residents reported sickened pets and a horrible smell as a byproduct of ethanol production was used in a soil treatment and wastewater leaked from damaged lagoons.
An idea to transform a waste product into ethanol and a soil treatment seemed to hold such promise -- until it turned into a nightmare.
Odor, illness and uncertainty abound now as cleanup efforts begin. It's fair to ask what went wrong. And it's good to know what went right.
Right: Area residents were quick to notice problems and persisted in efforts to raise important questions.
Wrong: It took too long to get answers from AltEn and even longer to get action.
Right: The state acted decisively once it acted. The Legislature unanimously approved LB507 to prohibit use of treated seed for making ethanol if byproducts can't safely be applied to land or fed to livestock. And Attorney General Doug Peterson is suing AltEn to clean up the site, cover the state's expenses and enforce penalties.
Wrong: Accountability and confusion hampered initial efforts. AltEn's problem seemed to land between jurisdictions. In documents received by the Journal Star's Chris Dunker, at the federal level, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said it was outside their purview, and the EPA didn't act, leaving Nebraska officials nowhere to go for help.
The idea behind AltEn was innovative, but innovation can have unintended consequences.
In this case, those consequences posed a threat to the environment, one that only grew as officials dithered over who could hold AltEn accountable. By May of 2019, the state banned AltEn from selling its pesticide-laced soil conditioner and in February of this year, they shut down the plant entirely. But much damage is done.
Now a group of six seed industry leaders has drafted a cleanup plan, and the hard work begins for Mead.
Let's hope that the lessons of Mead mean some other community can avoid a similar fate.
Watch now: Hear the people and see the places impacted by AltEn in "Bad Seed," a Journal Star video production. Go to journalstar.com and search for "AltEn video".