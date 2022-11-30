Editorial, 12/1: Bringing back online version of high school paper doesn't make things right

Next semester's return of Grand Island Northwest High School's student newspaper -- at this point in online form -- is a step in the right direction.

But the wrongs of an administration and school board -- abruptly canceling the student publication, The Saga, following an LGBTQ-focused edition -- can't be completely righted until it's completely restored, online and in print.

The high school's newspaper staff was informed May 19 of the newspaper’s elimination, three days after it had printed its June edition, which included an article titled, “Pride and prejudice: LGBTQIA+,” on the origins of Pride Month and the history of homophobia. It also included an editorial opposing a Florida law that bans some lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity and dubbed by critics as “Don’t Say Gay.”

The elimination of the 54-year-old school newspaper also came a month after its staff was reprimanded for publishing students’ pronouns and names. District officials told students they could use only names assigned at birth going forward.

A May 22 email from a school employee canceling the paper’s printing services said it was “because the school board and superintendent are unhappy with the last issue’s editorial content.” Some school board members publicly stated their objection to The Saga’s LGBTQ content.

The board should reinstate the publication fully -- put it back in place the way they found it -- and let an experienced journalist/adviser coordinate the effort.

While many high schools have opted for online-only publications over the last few years as means of saving costs, that's a business decision and should be made separately from this content controversy to make it clear the cancelation of print, if it should happen, isn't a punitive action.

A school is a place for learning and there were some painful lessons here. First and foremost, it's wrong to teach students that unpopular opinions are worthy of being silenced. Attempts to quash student journalism and student opinions violate their rights to freedom of speech and equal protection under both the Nebraska and U.S. constitutions.

In a rare move, most of the state's largest newspapers united back in September to publish a joint editorial ("Closing student newspaper is blatant censorship") denouncing the discontinuation of The Saga. Journalists around the nation joined in the call for restoration of the publication.

It's not too late for students to learn the right lesson from this incident, that censorship, even of -- perhaps especially of -- unpopular opinions is worth fighting for. And in the end, constitutional rights must prevail.