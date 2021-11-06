Editorial, 11/7: Cleanup plan at AltEn shows magnitude of work, disaster

Imagine pesticide-laden wet cake piled onto Tom Osborne Field to nearly the top of Memorial Stadium, which is surrounded by 273 Woods Park-sized swimming pools filled with contaminated wastewater.
That’s the potent visual illustration of the massive amount of pollutants that must be cleaned up at the AltEn biofuel plant south of Mead.
The volume size estimates from the Journal Star’s Chris Dunker are based on a remedial action plan submitted to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy by the AltEn Facility Response Group, a coalition of six seed-industry companies who are taking responsibility for cleaning up the environmental disaster at the ethanol plant that was shut down in February.
The plan, submitted last week, presents the outlines of what the response group intends to do to remove the 250,000 cubic yards of wet cake, 100,000 cubic yards of contaminated sludge at the bottom of lagoon systems and 173 million gallons of wastewater in the lagoons.
It also is what members of the Perivallon Group rightfully call a “stunning indictment” of AltEn’s owners, management and state regulators.
When the seed companies arrived at the plant in February, the report states that they found AltEn in a “dire” state of disrepair, requiring extensive emergency work “to prevent environmental site damage” resulting from facilities that “AltEn had poorly maintained.”
Former Sen. Al Davis, a member of the group formed this year to coordinate research efforts and community response to AltEn, said the report also shows the company never received more than “written reprimand and empty threats of enforcement that were never carried out.”
That is an indictment of state regulators who, by failure to take forceful action against the company, heightened a disaster that could have been mitigated had they been shut down earlier.
The plan, Davis said, “brings into focus the extent of the environmental damage and human-health risks inflicted on Nebraska” by AltEn as it proposes action to be taken to clean up the plant and the pollution.
Specifically, it calls for consolidating three wet cake piles into a single location on the AltEn grounds where the giant heap would be covered -- by what, the plan does not say -- and work done to collect any water that would come into contact with wet cake.
That would serve as storage until the group can determine how to dispose of the wet cake, either by incineration, taking it to a landfill or incorporating it into a cement kiln.
With any of those options, the plan, which will soon be open for public comment and will be the subject of a yet-to-be-scheduled public hearing, should require the disposal to be done in the safest possible manner and take into consideration concerns raised by the Perivallon Group, such as the need for containment underneath the giant pile to prevent leaching of the water in the wet cake to the ground.
Any plan that receives approval should also address off-site clean up of polluted soil and water. Farmers and landowners deserve to know what will be done to restore and protect their property and not see their interests put on the back burner in the clean up effort.
The plan and its ramifications also should be used by the Legislature next year to contribute to a detailed examination of the AltEn disaster and the regulatory actions of NDEE, either by a special committee as proposed by Sen. Carol Blood or the Natural Resources Committee.
The Legislature this year banned the use of pesticide-treated seed at ethanol plants, eliminating the direct cause of the AltEn pollution. The results of the legislative committee study should lead to legislation to strengthen enforcement and address other ethanol production issues to ensure that another such disaster can never again happen in the state.