Editorial, 11/7: Cleanup plan at AltEn shows magnitude of work, disaster

Former Sen. Al Davis, a member of the group formed this year to coordinate research efforts and community response to AltEn, said the report also shows the company never received more than “written reprimand and empty threats of enforcement that were never carried out.”

That is an indictment of state regulators who, by failure to take forceful action against the company, heightened a disaster that could have been mitigated had they been shut down earlier.

The plan, Davis said, “brings into focus the extent of the environmental damage and human-health risks inflicted on Nebraska” by AltEn as it proposes action to be taken to clean up the plant and the pollution.

Specifically, it calls for consolidating three wet cake piles into a single location on the AltEn grounds where the giant heap would be covered -- by what, the plan does not say -- and work done to collect any water that would come into contact with wet cake.

That would serve as storage until the group can determine how to dispose of the wet cake, either by incineration, taking it to a landfill or incorporating it into a cement kiln.