Editorial, 11/6: Right to vote was hard-fought, so Nebraskans must use it

The rights to free speech, a free press, free assembly, freedom of religion and to bear arms weren’t included in the Constitution as it was originally drafted in 1787. They had to be added as amendments two years later so enough states would ratify the Constitution that created the United States of America.

The right to vote, however, was included by the 55 delegates who were enshrining representative democracy as the heart of the new nation.

But that right was severely limited, as state legislatures generally restricted voting to white males who owned property, some states even using religious tests to ensure that only Christian men could vote.

So began an ongoing, nearly 250-year struggle to expand voting rights to all Americans, with the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote in 1920, the 24th amendment banning poll taxes designed to keep Blacks from voting in 1964, the Voting Rights Act providing non-constitutional protections and voting access in 1965, and the 26th Amendment lowering the voting age to 18.

Tuesday, Americans will again have an opportunity to exercise that right that has been fought for and defended from the nation’s inception. But only about half of all voters are expected to cast a ballot in elections for governors, Congress, state legislatures and local offices across the country.

If that national mark hits 50.1%, it will match the modern turnout record for a midterm election.

As it did four years ago, Nebraska’s turnout is, commendably, expected to exceed the national mark, matching the 58% of registered voters who cast ballots in 2018.

That turnout is being driven by high interest in an election that will give Nebraska a new governor, revamp the Legislature, give voters the chance to weigh in on voter ID and raising the minimum wage and decide a pair of very close contests for seats in the House of Representatives.

And those races, at the state, district and local levels, are driven by contentious issues like reproductive rights and high property taxes to public safety and the preservation of democracy, another fight over the right and system that will bring voters to the polls.

There is, by design, far from unanimous agreement on how those issues should be addressed, or who should address them. That, at their core, is what elections are for.

But, contrary to the concerns of the small minority of election deniers and those who allege, without evidence, massive voter fraud, widespread agreement exists that as many Americans as possible should cast ballots Tuesday.

As it has since its inception, the Journal Star editorial is among those who are urging Nebraskans to make their voices heard at the polls and exercise the long-fought-for right that is the heart of our democracy.