Editorial, 11/6: COVID-19 cases on the rise, and it's time for Lincoln to dial in

The knee-jerk reaction is to assume we've become lax in our approach to the virus. Maybe we have. Maybe it's just running its course. Truth be told, we've learned a lot about this novel virus since it attacked us globally in January, but there's still so much we don't know.

What we believe is that mask mandates have worked to contain the spread of the virus. We've seen some success since the mayor put in place a mask mandate in the late summer.

Lopez blamed the steady climb in new cases on "the lack of consistency of wearing masks and physical distancing."

With the holiday season just weeks away, it's imperative we approach the virus with the same kind of tenacity that saw us flatten the curve in the spring. This is not the time to get complacent about a disease that has caused such a societal disruption.

Lopez and Gaylor Baird have been reluctant to heighten the risk dial, perhaps because of the impact it would have on local businesses. That said, it's up to all of us to do our part, wearing masks in public and by social distancing.

If we're cavalier in our approach to the virus after all these months, we have no one else to blame if the risk dial is heightened to red.

