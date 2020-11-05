Editorial, 11/6: COVID-19 cases on the rise, and it's time for Lincoln to dial in

With game show-like suspense, the weekly spinning of the city of Lincoln's COVID-19 risk dial has become must-watch viewing on the internet in recent weeks.
Last Friday, as the city was going through its toughest week in positive COVID tests and statewide hospitalizations, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez kept the risk dial at dark orange, forgoing what many felt would be a move to red on the dial.
Lopez said Lincoln is "on the verge" of going into the red category and will likely be there Friday when Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird readjusts the dial if some of the individual metrics, all of which were still in the orange or red range last Friday, don't change.
Through Monday, Lincoln had seen COVID-19 cases rises dramatically in the last week and was tracking toward topping 10,000 total cases. That conforms with statewide data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, which reported 7,244 new cases -- about 10% of Nebraska's total cases since March -- over a six-day period from Oct. 25 to Monday.
The rash of new cases has created its share of frustration given all the efforts we have made.
When the University of Nebraska-Lincoln opened campus to classes in late August, the number of cases spiked. It's happened again as the summer has turned to fall.
The knee-jerk reaction is to assume we've become lax in our approach to the virus. Maybe we have. Maybe it's just running its course. Truth be told, we've learned a lot about this novel virus since it attacked us globally in January, but there's still so much we don't know.
What we believe is that mask mandates have worked to contain the spread of the virus. We've seen some success since the mayor put in place a mask mandate in the late summer.
Lopez blamed the steady climb in new cases on "the lack of consistency of wearing masks and physical distancing."
With the holiday season just weeks away, it's imperative we approach the virus with the same kind of tenacity that saw us flatten the curve in the spring. This is not the time to get complacent about a disease that has caused such a societal disruption.
Lopez and Gaylor Baird have been reluctant to heighten the risk dial, perhaps because of the impact it would have on local businesses. That said, it's up to all of us to do our part, wearing masks in public and by social distancing.
If we're cavalier in our approach to the virus after all these months, we have no one else to blame if the risk dial is heightened to red.
