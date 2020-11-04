Editorial, 11/5: Turnout just one historic part of Election 2020

Finally, Democrat Christa Yoakum, who was appointed to the Lancaster County Board last year, defeated Republican Eric Underwood.

Seen in conjunction with city elections that have seen Democrats take the last four mayoral races and now have five seats on the seven-member City Council, Tuesday’s results show a strong blue presence in a city that still defies neat color coding.

The hotly contested races drove a huge voter turnout in Lancaster County. Over 155,000 people voted, 76% of the county’s registered voters, besting the 2016 marks of 138,000 voters and 73% turnout.

Thanks to County Election Commissioner Dave Shively, his staff and the hundreds of poll workers, that heavy election turnout, which included tens of thousands of mail-in and early voting ballots, ran smoothly -- and generated none of the problems that worried some before the ballots were cast.

While attention rightfully has been focused on the races between candidates, the greatest impact of the election on Nebraskans most likely will come from the approval of the petition initiatives that will allow casino gambling at the state’s horse racing tracks.