Editorial, 11/5: Turnout just one historic part of Election 2020

Nebraska remains a reliably red state. But Omaha has turned purple, and Lincoln is establishing itself as a big blue dot in the sea of red.
That’s the color-coded takeaway from Tuesday’s election that saw Joe Biden take the Omaha-dominated 2nd Congressional District, capturing international attention, as the win gave the Democrat one of Nebraska’s five electoral votes.
Biden won Lancaster County as well, besting President Donald Trump by 12,000 votes. But the Omaha and Lincoln Democratic wins weren’t nearly enough to flip the state that has voted for a Republican presidential candidate in every election since 1968.
Biden’s Lancaster County victory was the third for a Democrat in the last four presidential elections and was by far the largest margin. But it wasn’t the only demonstration that Lincoln has, over the last decade, become more blue.
In the 1st Congressional District race, State Sen. Kate Bolz, the Democrat, outpolled Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry in Lancaster County, as she mounted the first serious challenge to Fortenberry since his initial election 16 years ago.
In Legislative District 29, the only Lincoln race that didn’t have an incumbent standing for re-election, Democrat Eliot Bostar defeated Republican Jacob Campbell to claim the seat that had been held by Bolz for two terms, though Campbell made a much stronger showing than Bolz's 2016 opponent.
Finally, Democrat Christa Yoakum, who was appointed to the Lancaster County Board last year, defeated Republican Eric Underwood.
Seen in conjunction with city elections that have seen Democrats take the last four mayoral races and now have five seats on the seven-member City Council, Tuesday’s results show a strong blue presence in a city that still defies neat color coding.
The hotly contested races drove a huge voter turnout in Lancaster County. Over 155,000 people voted, 76% of the county’s registered voters, besting the 2016 marks of 138,000 voters and 73% turnout.
Thanks to County Election Commissioner Dave Shively, his staff and the hundreds of poll workers, that heavy election turnout, which included tens of thousands of mail-in and early voting ballots, ran smoothly -- and generated none of the problems that worried some before the ballots were cast.
While attention rightfully has been focused on the races between candidates, the greatest impact of the election on Nebraskans most likely will come from the approval of the petition initiatives that will allow casino gambling at the state’s horse racing tracks.
In a rare loss for Gov. Pete Ricketts, who contributed $350,000 to the campaign to defeat the measures, Nebraskans voted by a 65%-35% margin, with the hope that dedicated tax revenues from the casinos will provide property tax relief, addressing the state’s most pressing tax issue.
A constitutional amendment delivered Tuesday’s most disturbing result.
The amendment to remove from the constitution wording that allowed slavery to be used as a punishment for crimes passed. But 30% of voters opposed the change.
While some of those votes might have occurred due to confusing ballot wording, the fact that more than 200,000 people voted against the measure is unconscionable, a disquieting affront to the state’s citizens of color.
