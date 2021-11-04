Editorial, 11/5: Place Matters report shows progress, work yet to be done

The city’s areas with the highest concentration of poverty also overlap those with the least access to medical care – and all are in the census tracts with an above-average number of people of color.

The entrenched, long-term nature of this problem can be seen when maps denoting areas of redlining – restricting access to housing in certain areas based strictly on race – match up nearly identically to neighborhoods with larger percentages of Lincolnites of color living in poverty.

Righting this age-old wrong will take time and effort, with the city now doing the proper thing by considering the impact of redlining in its growth and development plan. And such work mustn’t stop there.

Lincolnites must bear in mind these trends and work to improve health and housing outcomes in every neighborhood in the city. As the report’s introduction notes: “No one is exempt from assuring that ALL people in Lincoln have an opportunity to be as healthy as possible.”