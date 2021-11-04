Editorial, 11/5: Place Matters report shows progress, work yet to be done

Geography doesn’t have to be destiny, but where Lincolnites live certainly affects their health and well-being.
The fourth edition of the Place Matters survey, produced every two years by Community Health Endowment, shows the distribution of poverty, access to health care and housing trends in our rapidly changing city.
Accompanying the city’s growth in population are growth in health disparities, with pockets of poverty affecting Lincolnites from in the womb to old age.
Consider the census tracts with the lowest percentages of women receiving first-trimester prenatal care are the same as those with the highest poverty rates and lowest life expectancy. In Lincoln, the gap between the lowest poverty and highest life expectancy (81.8 years) is 9½ years greater than the inverse (72.3 years).
That inequity shouldn’t sit well with Lincolnites, no matter where in this great city they call home.
Lincoln has seen its poverty rate increase over the last four decades, where half of the city’s 70 census tracts now have at least 10% of residents living below the federal poverty line. That has grown from 18 of 50 since 1980.
The city’s areas with the highest concentration of poverty also overlap those with the least access to medical care – and all are in the census tracts with an above-average number of people of color.
The entrenched, long-term nature of this problem can be seen when maps denoting areas of redlining – restricting access to housing in certain areas based strictly on race – match up nearly identically to neighborhoods with larger percentages of Lincolnites of color living in poverty.
Righting this age-old wrong will take time and effort, with the city now doing the proper thing by considering the impact of redlining in its growth and development plan. And such work mustn’t stop there.
Lincolnites must bear in mind these trends and work to improve health and housing outcomes in every neighborhood in the city. As the report’s introduction notes: “No one is exempt from assuring that ALL people in Lincoln have an opportunity to be as healthy as possible.”
Several nonprofits in the city take that mission to heart. Take CenterPointe, as just one example. The agency just last week broke ground on its renovation of the former Trabert Hall to address what it calls a "health care desert" by providing integrated treatment for mental illness, substance abuse and more.