Editorial, 11/4: Hoping for the day when masks won't be necessary

Like it or not, this is life -- a relatively new paradigm that has us longing for a world we once took for granted.
Local officials announced they were extending Lancaster County's mask mandate to Thanksgiving week despite the fact that COVID-19 cases here dropped last week to their lowest level in almost three months.
The cynics among us are quick to attribute this to Lincoln Public Schools' requirement that students wear masks in the classroom. By making everyone do so, the critics surmise, health officials are providing cover against a vocal group of parents who have not been shy about being heard, particularly at school board meetings.
Still, the number of cases tells only half the story. The test positivity rate went up last week, while admissions to local hospitals remain stubbornly high. Health officials then raised the risk dial into the orange level Tuesday.
As a result, masks remain a part of life whether we like them or not. At least there won't be a reprieve for at least three more weeks.
With more than three-quarters of the county's adult population fully vaccinated and the number of cases on the decline, a mask-free holiday season was a seemingly deserved reward.
Who knows, maybe the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will surprise us by lifting the mask ban when it expires right before the Thanksgiving turkey gets carved.
Until then, though, people will go about their business as they have for what will soon be the last two calendar years. They'll shop with their mouths and noses covered, they'll walk into restaurants and bars with masks on and quickly discard them when they sit down.
That's where this mandate takes on a hard-to-follow direction. Why is it that restaurant and bar patrons, fully masked as they enter an establishment, are allowed to take off their masks once they're seated?
It's that way in office setting, too, where workers are not required to wear masks at their desks, but are required to mask up again when walking around the office.
The questions we broach are not new. The only sensible answer is that doing whatever it takes to keep the population safe should be the primary objective for those making the decisions on the mandate.
We've trusted them from the start on this topic, and they've yet to steer us wrong. That said, we'll continue to practice patience and optimistically believe that there is an end to this -- sometime soon.
We need that. We need hope. We need to believe that the diligence and commitment to making the coronavirus a thing of the past will someday bear fruit.