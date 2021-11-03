Editorial, 11/4: Hoping for the day when masks won't be necessary

Who knows, maybe the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will surprise us by lifting the mask ban when it expires right before the Thanksgiving turkey gets carved.

Until then, though, people will go about their business as they have for what will soon be the last two calendar years. They'll shop with their mouths and noses covered, they'll walk into restaurants and bars with masks on and quickly discard them when they sit down.

That's where this mandate takes on a hard-to-follow direction. Why is it that restaurant and bar patrons, fully masked as they enter an establishment, are allowed to take off their masks once they're seated?

It's that way in office setting, too, where workers are not required to wear masks at their desks, but are required to mask up again when walking around the office.

The questions we broach are not new. The only sensible answer is that doing whatever it takes to keep the population safe should be the primary objective for those making the decisions on the mandate.

We've trusted them from the start on this topic, and they've yet to steer us wrong. That said, we'll continue to practice patience and optimistically believe that there is an end to this -- sometime soon.