Editorial, 11/4: Corrections fails to grasp scope of emergency

More than 250 Nebraska prison inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus along with 181 staff members. And two people in the system have died from COVID-19.
At the same time, it tries to deal with the coronavirus behind bars, the Nebraska Department of Corrections has been searching for a city to host a new prison that the department hasn’t yet officially requested.
But it has done little to address the overcrowding emergency that was declared on July 1. The number of inmates held in Nebraska’s prisons has declined to around 5,300 from about 5,700. But that drop can largely be attributed to the pandemic-created slowdown in the court system.
That lack of real action is, sadly, no surprise.
Nebraska has been negligent in the handling of its correction systems for decades. But it was assumed that the emergency declaration would trigger actions needed to immediately reduce the number of inmates and implementation of policies that would keep those numbers below the emergency level.
That has not occurred.
“I think we need to start calling it a state of complacency rather than a state of emergency,” said Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks. “Because I don’t really think that we’re taking it too seriously or worried too much about it.”
The department claims it has made “huge strides” in preparing inmates to return to the community and has seen the number of people leaving prison with community supervision go up 35% since 2016 and the mandatory discharges drop by more than 37%.
Those statistics, however, don’t address the crux of overcrowding: too many people sentenced to prison for too long with inadequate programming and services to allow early release.
The department cannot alone fix the problem. The Legislature must also address the issues.
Reforms that are already in place, such turning some felonies into misdemeanors and expanding probation for low-level offenders, should be augmented with sentencing methods to keep nonviolent and some drug offenders out of prison.
More money should be appropriated or transferred to create adequate in-prison programming to allow inmates to complete requirements needed to gain release and more funding should be supplied to the parole system to supervise the release of far more inmates.
The department must make ending the emergency its priority rather than denying it -- as Director Scott Frakes did when he told the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee, “We are neither in a crisis, nor are we performing poorly.”
The Journal Star editorial disagrees. The prisons are literally in an emergency. The state has performed poorly in corrections for decades. It needs to aggressively implement policies and funding to address the emergency and it needs to do so now.
