Editorial, 11/4: Corrections fails to grasp scope of emergency

The department claims it has made “huge strides” in preparing inmates to return to the community and has seen the number of people leaving prison with community supervision go up 35% since 2016 and the mandatory discharges drop by more than 37%.

Those statistics, however, don’t address the crux of overcrowding: too many people sentenced to prison for too long with inadequate programming and services to allow early release.

The department cannot alone fix the problem. The Legislature must also address the issues.

Reforms that are already in place, such turning some felonies into misdemeanors and expanding probation for low-level offenders, should be augmented with sentencing methods to keep nonviolent and some drug offenders out of prison.

More money should be appropriated or transferred to create adequate in-prison programming to allow inmates to complete requirements needed to gain release and more funding should be supplied to the parole system to supervise the release of far more inmates.

The department must make ending the emergency its priority rather than denying it -- as Director Scott Frakes did when he told the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee, “We are neither in a crisis, nor are we performing poorly.”

The Journal Star editorial disagrees. The prisons are literally in an emergency. The state has performed poorly in corrections for decades. It needs to aggressively implement policies and funding to address the emergency and it needs to do so now.

