Editorial, 11/4: City's $3.6M investment in snow removal is good preparation

The Farmer's Almanac has seemingly forever kicked around various bits of lore -- from the width of the stripes of woolly bear caterpillars to the thickness of farm animals’ fur -- to prognosticate what kind of winter was on the horizon.

Real scientific stuff, there.

And if the last two years are any indication, winter around here is nothing more than a guessing game.

Two years ago, Lincoln recorded more than 49 inches of snow, the sixth whitest winter in city history.

That was followed by a season that yielded just 5.1 inches of snow -- the lowest total in the Capital City's history.

So, not knowing what to expect for the upcoming season, the city of Lincoln has taken a better-safe-than-sorry approach by investing $3.6 million to buy 12 new “super combo” snowplows that will double the city’s capacity to clear Lincoln’s streets this winter.

In addition to the new trucks, the city purchased new brine technology and will hire up to 50 seasonal workers to help clear snow, efforts Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott said will allow crews to finish clearing routes up to two hours sooner.

Journal Star city reporter Margaret Reist wrote last week that the new trucks can multitask, clearing snow, spraying anti-icing material and spreading granular salt soaked in brine, eliminating the need for drivers to make trips to the maintenance shops to get different equipment for those tasks.

The city already custom-brews its own brine recipes, saving $100,000 to $300,000 annually, and new technology will make using that brine more efficient.

A new truck fill station will allow workers to vary the combinations of brine ingredients to match the severity of each storm and load different brine recipes to match different amounts of snow and ice across the city.

We applaud anything that will allow our streets to be cleared more quickly, safely and efficiently.

Most of us remember the storm in February 2021 that dropped more than 16 inches of snow on Lincoln and crippled the city as cleanup crews worked round the clock for days to clear residential neighborhoods.

The city taking proactive measures by making the financial commitment to be prepared for the next storm -- and make no mistake, it will snow again -- is a step in the right direction.

That $3.6 million investment into snow removal is the cost of living in the Midwest.

And let's not forget that more efficient snow removal might save us a few bucks on the other side when it comes to filling in the potholes in the spring.

Winter weather is a costly endeavor. Being prepared for it is a good thing. It's definitely more reliable than the Farmer's Almanac.