Editorial, 11/30: A decade later, Innovation Campus making difference

More than 120 years ago the Legislature put the State Fair in Lincoln permanently. Well, permanently until 2010, when the fair moved to Grand Island.

This year, the University of Nebraska's Innovation Campus, which sprouted on the fairgrounds site, marks 10 years. It's been a decade of growth and transformation. And it's a fitting metaphor that the State Fair, rooted in tradition and the state's rich agricultural heritage, gave way to complex focused on technology, invention and public-private partnerships that are likely a large part of the future of higher education and business development.

Innovation Campus Executive Director Dan Duncan told the Journal Star's Chris Dunker that the early years were "a little rough." But those growing pains were, as they always are, precursors for real growth.

According to the university's 2021 report, 455,000 of a potential 2.2 million square feet has been constructed, just under 20%. It's had a broad economic impact of $454.7 million and has had a statewide employment impact of 2,127 jobs.

In the 2021 report, the campus had hosted 45 days of events, drawing more than 5,400 participants. Those numbers are likely to accelerate with the opening earlier this year of the Scarlet Hotel with an additional coffee shop, restaurant and lounge.

Those attractions may draw more than businesspeople and researchers to Innovation Campus and create additional exposure as Lincoln residents and visitors explore that area. The hotel, too, adds a new dimension to UNL's educational offerings by being a hub for its Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management program.

Innovation Campus, and its 58 partners, have created something large enough to start having its own gravitational pull. There's enough "there" there, to draw others, fueling prosperity both for the university but also the city and state.

Public-private partnerships open doors to unique learning experiences -- like internships and research. Spinoff companies -- germinated and nurtured on Innovation Campus -- can take root in the community, adding employment opportunities and to the tax base.

Lincoln and Nebraska stand to benefit from new discoveries, an innovation-fueled economy and the richness that opportunity and diversity, intelligently channeled, can provide.

Innovation Campus has come a long way in 10 years. It will be exciting to see where the next decade takes Innovation Campus and where Innovation Campus takes the community.