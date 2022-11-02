Editorial, 11/3: Adding our voice to yours ahead of general election

In the run-up to the election, the Journal Star news staff has provided dozens of preview stories on races, candidates and issues.

The Journal Star Voters' Guide has been on line for a month, available to early voters before it appeared in print Oct. 19.

In the last month and half, the Journal Star Opinion page has featured roughly 200 letters to the editor related to the upcoming General Election.

And the editorial board interviewed a couple dozen candidates to arrive at its endorsements. So, less than a week out, we remind readers -- who have been generous in sharing their own endorsements -- who our editorial board has endorsed.

Governor: Carol Blood.

1st Congressional District: Patty Pansing Brooks.

County Attorney: Adam Morfeld.

County Commission District 1: Sean Flowerday.

County Commission District 5: Rick Vest.

Clerk of Courts: Troy Hawk.

Public Defender: Kristi Egger.

State Board of Education District 5: Helen Raikes.

Legislature District 2: Sarah Slattery.

Legislature District 24: Patrick Hotovy.

Legislature District 26: George Dungan.

Legislature District 28: Jane Raybould.

Legislature District 46: Danielle Conrad.

The Journal Star Editorial Board picks -- like all of its opinions -- aren't necessarily unanimous but instead reflect a consensus of board members. We encourage readers to use the Voters' Guide, news stories and other resources to make their best choices.