Editorial, 11/29: LPS wise to study virtual school’s use for long term

The potential for students is immense. Whether it’s high-achieving students aiming to study a class that wouldn’t fit into their schedules or students seeking credit recovery to graduate, virtual school would greatly expand the options available to them.

Demand clearly exists, too. Some 20% of LPS students opted to learn fully remotely this year. While those numbers were obviously driven by the pandemic, remote learning is here to stay, at least in some capacity.

To be sure, virtual learning isn’t for all students. Recall the struggle LPS and other districts had in the spring, when the first wave of COVID sprung remote learning on unprepared educators and students. Some youth had all but checked out of classes in March, and every district handled that contingency in its own way.

Furthermore, it’s not yet clear whether this approach would rely on self-paced education by participants or whether they’d sign on at a directed time. Internet connectivity remains a significant hurdle for some households, too. Those are the kinds of kinks that can be worked out as a plan coalesces.

However, for those who need access because of an extended absence or an inability to participate in their desired class, technology opens the doors to a broader educational experience than would have previously existed -- and LPS is right to examine the long-term possibilities virtual school could yield.