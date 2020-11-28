Editorial, 11/29: LPS wise to study virtual school’s use for long term

Nearly four months into a school year unlike any other, the debate over remote learning still rages.
With the number of new COVID-19 cases at or near record levels seemingly every day, the pandemic has divided the public into two camps: One believes all learning should be delivered in person, and the other argues that schools must educate students fully remotely until the coronavirus is under control.
That discussion – an important, multifaceted one – focuses on the present. But the future of learning is equally important.
Lincoln Public Schools is in the process of surveying parents and examining the possibility of adding a dedicated virtual school when COVID is in the rearview mirror. Having that option available to students and families makes significant sense on many levels.
District officials said an expanded virtual school in the 2021-22 school year and beyond would involve a more limited selection of course offerings than the in-person schools. No doubt such a move would also require staff dedicated to these classes.
However, that investment is worthwhile for students, particularly those who would ordinarily fall behind following a lengthy absence caused by an illness or family emergency. In addition to ensuring the students had access to course materials and teaching during their time away from school, it allows them to more seamlessly reenter the classroom in person when they’re ready.
The potential for students is immense. Whether it’s high-achieving students aiming to study a class that wouldn’t fit into their schedules or students seeking credit recovery to graduate, virtual school would greatly expand the options available to them.
Demand clearly exists, too. Some 20% of LPS students opted to learn fully remotely this year. While those numbers were obviously driven by the pandemic, remote learning is here to stay, at least in some capacity.
To be sure, virtual learning isn’t for all students. Recall the struggle LPS and other districts had in the spring, when the first wave of COVID sprung remote learning on unprepared educators and students. Some youth had all but checked out of classes in March, and every district handled that contingency in its own way.
Furthermore, it’s not yet clear whether this approach would rely on self-paced education by participants or whether they’d sign on at a directed time. Internet connectivity remains a significant hurdle for some households, too. Those are the kinds of kinks that can be worked out as a plan coalesces.
However, for those who need access because of an extended absence or an inability to participate in their desired class, technology opens the doors to a broader educational experience than would have previously existed -- and LPS is right to examine the long-term possibilities virtual school could yield.
