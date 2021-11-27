Editorial, 11/28: UNL diversity commitment will help state grow in future

According to the Nebraska Commission for Postsecondary Education, 56.5% of whites age 25-44 living and working in Nebraska have at least an associate's degree. Among minorities, however, that attainment level is just 30.8% -- a gap ranking Nebraska third-worst in the country, a disparity about which the state must be concerned.

“Too many students from disadvantaged backgrounds do not enroll in college and graduate, and those who do don’t see enough people like them in our faculty and administrative ranks,” wrote NU President Ted Carter, who implemented a similar plan to increase diversity in students and staff when he was superintendent at the U.S. Naval Academy.

That plan has succeeded, with more than half of the students in the class of 2023 either women or from minority groups, the enrollment more closely representing the nation’s population for the first time in the academy’s history.

The Nebraska plan, contrary to Ricketts' assertion, is not “ideological indoctrination” nor would it “condition everyone to see others through the lens of race.”