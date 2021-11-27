Editorial, 11/28: UNL diversity commitment will help state grow in future

Earlier this month, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln unveiled “Commitment to Action,” a plan designed to address racial discrimination and disparity on campus and, ultimately, bring more students of color to the school, where they now dramatically underrepresented.
Predictably enough, the plan, which emerged from an 18-month process following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020 and the widespread protests that followed, was immediately assailed by Gov. Pete Ricketts and a host of Republican politicians who, again predictably, attacked the plan for things that are not in it.
Broadly speaking, the plan would create more support and outreach programs for students of color, develop new academic programs with diversity and inclusion in mind, reexamine policies and practices to ensure broader involvement from minority groups, review hiring practices and retention of employees from racial minority groups, encourage more inclusive recruitment and work with the Lincoln Police Department to “prevent poor treatment off campus” of minority students and faculty.
To say that such a plan is unnecessary is to ignore the racial reckoning triggered by last summer’s protests -- which happened in Lincoln, Omaha, Chadron and Harvard, among other Nebraska communities -- and brush off deeply troubling figures of higher education in the state.
According to the Nebraska Commission for Postsecondary Education, 56.5% of whites age 25-44 living and working in Nebraska have at least an associate's degree. Among minorities, however, that attainment level is just 30.8% -- a gap ranking Nebraska third-worst in the country, a disparity about which the state must be concerned.
“Too many students from disadvantaged backgrounds do not enroll in college and graduate, and those who do don’t see enough people like them in our faculty and administrative ranks,” wrote NU President Ted Carter, who implemented a similar plan to increase diversity in students and staff when he was superintendent at the U.S. Naval Academy.
That plan has succeeded, with more than half of the students in the class of 2023 either women or from minority groups, the enrollment more closely representing the nation’s population for the first time in the academy’s history.
The Nebraska plan, contrary to Ricketts' assertion, is not “ideological indoctrination” nor would it “condition everyone to see others through the lens of race.”
In fact, it is Ricketts, NU Regent and GOP gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen and Sen. Julie Slama, all who have assaulted the plan, who are viewing it entirely through divisive racial politics, as they did with their attack on what they understand to be critical race theory.
In contrast, the true goal of the plan is, in Carter’s words, “making certain Nebraska is a place where everyone can succeed," because it "is critical to maintaining our growth and competitiveness for future generations."
For a governor whose stated intent is to "grow Nebraska," this should be a shared priority.
Implementing “Commitment to Action” will be critical to making the university more diverse, inclusive and equitable -- which, rather than protecting privilege of current practices, should be the goal of every institution of higher learning.