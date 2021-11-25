Editorial, 11/26: Providing tools for small-business owners should continue

A thriving small-business community is essential for any local economy -- Lincoln included.

When you consider the rigors our mom-and-pop shops and family-owned restaurants have been forced to endure at the hands of COVID over the last 18 months, it's important we consider their needs during these challenging times.

In addition, it's just as vital that we continue to foster the seeds of entrepreneurialism as we move forward. We need to continue being open to new ideas, business plans and commercial ventures, while providing the tools necessary to those with the courage to bring their ideas to market.

That's where the Nebraska Economic Development Corp., is making a difference, reports the Journal Star's Matt Olberding. The Small Business Administration lender specializes in what are known as 504 loans, which allow businesses to buy large equipment or build, buy or expand buildings.

The statistics show that it is allowing new businesses to open their doors, while providing opportunities for other small businesses to expand their operations.