Editorial, 11/26: Even in 2020, a lot to be grateful for

We could simply be thankful there’s only one month of 2020 left.
But if you take a step back, there’s far more to give thanks for this year that is almost being over.
Yes, COVID-19 descended on our communities in March, altering every aspect of our lives. It’s claimed lives and livelihoods. It’s changed the way we work, learn and socialize.
But amid the challenges, heroes have risen, and we’ve come to appreciate ordinary folks doing ordinary things in this extraordinary time.
Exhausted and at risk with every patient contact, health care workers have been on the front lines since the pandemic’s beginning. They have taken care of the community’s physical needs. And with assisted living centers and hospital restricting family access, they have had to take care of emotional needs as well. Our gratitude for their work is enormous, and the precautions we can take personally are a very small gesture of our regard.
COVID has compounded exponentially the challenges teachers face. They’ve got to keep students on task and in masks. In many cases they’re teaching in-person students and remote learners at the same time, struggling to keep all engaged.
Your family gathering may be smaller this year, but there’s probably still plenty of food on the table. You can thank an agricultural sector, food processing workers and the folks who keep the supply chain humming. It’s hard work, made much harder by COVID, but it’s the difference between panic and plenty.
Your family gathering might be virtual this year. The same video conferencing that allows 10 people to talk over one another on a remote staff meeting also allows us to gather around a screen and share in one another’s company safely. Technology makes this trying time a little less trying.
We are grateful for the businesses and employees who are behind the products and services that keep our community and economy running. They have adapted, commiserated, innovated and supported one another. And we can show our gratitude by supporting them.
And we’re grateful for the government workers and public servants who have had to approach their jobs differently and who have had to make hard and unpopular decisions with the greater community good in mind.
Finally, we’re grateful for the thousand acts of kindness and caring that people show every day to one another – the charitable donations that keep coming in, the neighbors looking out for one another, the smile you see in a stranger’s eyes, because you can’t see their mouth behind a mask. We have shown a resilience some of us may not have realized we possessed.
Yes, there’s a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving. You don’t have to go too far to find it. And that’s good, because you probably shouldn’t be going anywhere anyway.
