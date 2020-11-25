Editorial, 11/26: Even in 2020, a lot to be grateful for

Your family gathering might be virtual this year. The same video conferencing that allows 10 people to talk over one another on a remote staff meeting also allows us to gather around a screen and share in one another’s company safely. Technology makes this trying time a little less trying.

We are grateful for the businesses and employees who are behind the products and services that keep our community and economy running. They have adapted, commiserated, innovated and supported one another. And we can show our gratitude by supporting them.

And we’re grateful for the government workers and public servants who have had to approach their jobs differently and who have had to make hard and unpopular decisions with the greater community good in mind.

Finally, we’re grateful for the thousand acts of kindness and caring that people show every day to one another – the charitable donations that keep coming in, the neighbors looking out for one another, the smile you see in a stranger’s eyes, because you can’t see their mouth behind a mask. We have shown a resilience some of us may not have realized we possessed.

Yes, there’s a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving. You don’t have to go too far to find it. And that’s good, because you probably shouldn’t be going anywhere anyway.