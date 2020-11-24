Editorial, 11/25: Pumping the brakes on winter sports is a proper precaution

There's been nothing fair about 2020, particularly for high school students who have seen activity after activity canceled by COVID-19.
It all began last March when the boys state basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena, ordinarily attended by tens of thousands, was closed to anyone except family members.
That was followed by the cancellation and postponements of the spring sports season along with all activities -- from plays and musicals to show choir, forensics and dance competitions -- and the cancellation or altering of spring traditions like proms and graduations.
Somehow, the NSAA officials found a way to tiptoe their way through the fall sports season with the help of strong protocols and safety measures put in place by school districts.
However, on Friday -- a day that the high school football season crowned seven new state champions -- it was announced that the start of the winter sports season might be delayed by a skyrocketing number of coronavirus cases in Lincoln and the entire state. And in Lancaster County, health officials paused high school and youth sports for three weeks starting Nov. 13.
It's hard to argue with the logic -- or the numbers.
For the week ending Saturday, 1,900 cases were confirmed in Lancaster County, which is up from 1,700 the prior week and is the highest case count of a single week since the pandemic began.
Meanwhile, over the same time frame, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,727 cases -- an average of nearly 2,400 new cases each day.
Precautions that were put in place in the fall have worked. But the number of cases might call for more drastic measures, like, in this instance, pumping the breaks on the start of winter sports.
"There are safer ways to do any of these activities and obviously those precautions should be put in place, but when we're seeing the transmission in the community as widespread and as prevalent as it is currently, and as it likely is to continue for the next weeks, unless very aggressive actions are taken, I think it's just too risky," Dr. Mark Rupp told the Journal Star.
Not everyone concurs, as is the case with every virus-related restriction these days. For every person who believes that precautions are correct and responsible there are others who believe their civil liberties and rights as Americans are being infringed upon.
They fail to see that basketball games -- indoor events, it should be noted -- attract people, often in close proximity, which creates the potential for community spread that can shut down two high schools and the communities they represent.
It's better to err on the side of caution. The methods and protocols put in place this fall were effective, but the number of cases has created a more dire situation throughout the state.
It's our hope that the precautions being taken now will pave the way for a competitive basketball season in the future. In the meantime, patience and prudence should rule every decision.
