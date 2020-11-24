Editorial, 11/25: Pumping the brakes on winter sports is a proper precaution

Meanwhile, over the same time frame, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,727 cases -- an average of nearly 2,400 new cases each day.

Precautions that were put in place in the fall have worked. But the number of cases might call for more drastic measures, like, in this instance, pumping the breaks on the start of winter sports.

"There are safer ways to do any of these activities and obviously those precautions should be put in place, but when we're seeing the transmission in the community as widespread and as prevalent as it is currently, and as it likely is to continue for the next weeks, unless very aggressive actions are taken, I think it's just too risky," Dr. Mark Rupp told the Journal Star.

Not everyone concurs, as is the case with every virus-related restriction these days. For every person who believes that precautions are correct and responsible there are others who believe their civil liberties and rights as Americans are being infringed upon.

They fail to see that basketball games -- indoor events, it should be noted -- attract people, often in close proximity, which creates the potential for community spread that can shut down two high schools and the communities they represent.