Editorial, 11/25: Make expressing gratitude a daily event

Amid life's minor headaches and major heartbreaks, its troubles and trials, its delights and disappointments, it's easy to lose track of the blessings we derive from our community and our country.
But Thanksgiving is set aside for precisely that -- a day dedicated to give thanks for what we have. So pause, reflect on what you're grateful for, have a happy Thanksgiving and as you read these thoughts on gratitude, consider making Thanksgiving more than a daily event and not an annual one.
"This a wonderful day. I've never seen this one before." -- Maya Angelou
"When eating fruit, remember the one who planted the tree." - Vietnamese proverb
“Do not spoil what you have by desiring what you have not; remember that what you now have was once among the things you only hoped for.” -- Epicurus
"As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them." -- John F. Kennedy
“Gratitude turns what we have into enough.” -- Aesop
"Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened." -- Dr. Seuss
“The roots of all goodness lie in the soil of appreciation for goodness.” -- Dalai Lama
"Be thankful for what you have; you'll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don't have, you will never, ever have enough." -- Oprah Winfrey
“When you arise in the morning give thanks for the food and for the joy of living. If you see no reason for giving thanks, the fault lies only in yourself.” -- Tecumseh
“When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around.” -- Willie Nelson
“Enough is a feast.” -- Buddhist proverb
"I would maintain that thanks are the highest form of thought, and that gratitude is happiness doubled by wonder." -- Gilbert K. Chesterton
“There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.” -- Albert Einstein
“Reflect upon your present blessings — of which every man has many — not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some.” -- Charles Dickens
“Appreciation is a wonderful thing. It makes what is excellent in others belong to us as well.” -- Voltaire
"We ought to give thanks for all fortune: if it is good, because it is good, if bad, because it works in us patience, humility and the contempt of this world and the hope of our eternal country." -- C.S. Lewis
“Now is no time to think of what you do not have. Think of what you can do with what there is.” -- Ernest Hemingway
