Editorial, 11/25: Make expressing gratitude a daily event

“When you arise in the morning give thanks for the food and for the joy of living. If you see no reason for giving thanks, the fault lies only in yourself.” -- Tecumseh

“When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around.” -- Willie Nelson

“Enough is a feast.” -- Buddhist proverb

"I would maintain that thanks are the highest form of thought, and that gratitude is happiness doubled by wonder." -- Gilbert K. Chesterton

“There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.” -- Albert Einstein

“Reflect upon your present blessings — of which every man has many — not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some.” -- Charles Dickens

“Appreciation is a wonderful thing. It makes what is excellent in others belong to us as well.” -- Voltaire

"We ought to give thanks for all fortune: if it is good, because it is good, if bad, because it works in us patience, humility and the contempt of this world and the hope of our eternal country." -- C.S. Lewis

“Now is no time to think of what you do not have. Think of what you can do with what there is.” -- Ernest Hemingway

