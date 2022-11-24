Editorial, 11/25: Community Action effort an investment

"The most important investment that a community can make is in the children."

With those words, former Lincoln City Councilman Carl Eskridge kicked off Community Partnership of Lincoln and Lancaster County’s $4.5 million capital campaign to fund renovations at the building that houses its K Street Head Start early childhood education center.

More than $2 million has already been received or pledged, allowing Community Action to complete the first part of a two-phase project that is transforming the former Lincoln School of Commerce building at Antelope Creek Parkway and K Street into a space specifically designed to serve young children.

Community Action, which provides early childhood education to children ages 5 years and under from at-risk background at no cost to families, had been operating in half the building before it purchased the 47,000 square foot property from Purdue Global last year.

About 200 kids, about 40% of the children served by Community Action, now go to the K Street center, a location that’s crucial because of its proximity to some of the lower-income areas of the city.

The value of early childhood education has been established since a Michigan study, begun in the 1960s looked at a group of 3- and 4-year-old kids from low-income homes who got free pre-school and 3- and 4-year-olds who didn’t and followed them through middle age.

That study found that those who received quality early childhood education were less likely to be enrolled in special education classes, more likely to become good junior high students and far more likely to graduate from high school.

And the gains made at age 3 and 4 appear to continue into adulthood. The study found four times as many of those who received early childhood education making a living wage, triple the number owning their own homes, twice as many avoiding welfare and fewer teenage pregnancies, fewer divorces and fewer ending up in prison.

A similar North Carolina study even found that young children who received quality early childhood education actually ended up healthier as adults, with lower rates of heart disease and diabetes for men and better mental health for women.

Economically, experts have calculated that every dollar spent on early childhood education returns an average of $4 and as much as $13 in the case of at-risk children.

The Community Action capital campaign funding will be used on the west and upper east sides of the building to create new classrooms with restrooms, indoor and outdoor play areas and space for other programming, like one-on-one family meetings and Lincoln Literacy classes.

At $4 in payback for each dollar invested, that $4.5 million will be worth $18 million; at $13, that number jumps to $58.5 million.

In either case, it’s a far better return than the stock market and one that will benefit the entire community, especially children, our best and most important investment.