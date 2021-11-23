Editorial, 11/24: Equity cadre demonstrates roadmap for inclusivity

Such efforts go beyond the classroom and show the impact of what LPS Superintendent Steve Joel said opens up the ability “for scholar voices to really talk.” These students share their perspective and lived experiences with others from different backgrounds in hopes of improving outcomes for all.

Concepts of giving voice to those who are otherwise voiceless and using education as a key to increasing understanding are instrumental to the kind of progress Nebraska wants – and needs – to make going forward.

The lessons here echo even more loudly in view of the tumult caused by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln plans to increase equity and close achievement gaps for students of color.

Our state’s edgy, cheeky tourism motto – “Honestly, it’s not for everyone” – rings hollow when the Good Life isn’t as accessible for people of diverse backgrounds. In fact, it becomes more of a taunt to those individuals than an endorsement of the unexpected gems Nebraska has to offer.

But perceived shortcomings about the state’s willingness to welcome others reflect poorly on all Nebraskans.

That’s why the state’s officials, both elected and not, should take note of the equity cadre and model efforts at recruitment and inclusion off of the successes of Lincoln’s young, diverse cohort of leaders.

