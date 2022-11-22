Editorial, 11/23: Wise words carry message of gratitude

Maybe it’s just good luck that Thanksgiving comes right after Election Day. If nothing else, we can be grateful the contention — and the commercials — are behind us.

But there’s more — a lot more — to be grateful for, and that gratitude — not confined to the fourth Thursday in November, can enrich our lives and community.

With that thought, we reprise the format of last year’s Thanksgiving editorial, a compilation of quotes and reflection on gratitude.

“When you arise in the morning give thanks for the food and for the joy of living. If you see no reason for giving thanks, the fault lies only in yourself.” — Tecumseh, Shawnee chief and warrior

“Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy. They are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.” — Marcel Proust, French novelist

“Gratitude is riches. Complaint is poverty.” — Doris Day, actress

“Everything we do should be a result of our gratitude for what God has done for us.” — Lauryn Hill, singer and actress

“When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around.” — Willie Nelson, country music star

“Thanksgiving, man. Not a good day to be my pants.” — Kevin James, comedian

“He is a wise man who does not grieve for the things which he has not, but rejoices for those which he has.” — Epictetus, ancient Greek Stoic philosopher

“You oughta be thankful, a whole heaping lot, for the places and people you’re lucky you’re not!” — Dr. Seuss, children’s author

“When we develop a right attitude of compassion and gratitude, we take a giant step towards solving our personal and international problems.” – Dalai Lama, spiritual leader

“I am grateful for all my victories, but I am especially grateful for my losses, because they only made me work harder.” — Muhammad Ali, professional boxer

“Gratitude is a quality similar to electricity: It must be produced and discharged and used up in order to exist at all.” — William Faulkner, writer

“I feel a very unusual sensation — if it is not indigestion, I think it must be gratitude.” — Benjamin Disraeli, British politician

“Silent gratitude isn’t very much to anyone.” — Gertrude Stein, novelist and poet

“We should certainly count our blessings, but we should also make our blessings count.” — Neal A. Maxwell, scholar and educator

So as that last plate gets cleared away, that solitary roll in the basket soaks up some gravy or the kids take a last squirt of whipped cream from the aerosol can, think about how we, as individuals, can carry the spirit of gratitude from our tables and our homes into the community.