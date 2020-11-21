Editorial, 11/22: Nebraska at critical point in virus fight

As of Thursday morning, there have been at least 106,617 COVID-19 cases and 838 deaths in Nebraska since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

More troubling, over the last two months, those numbers have dramatically increased, making Nebraska one of the hottest of coronavirus hot spots.

The state’s seven-day rolling average is 123 cases per 100,000 people. That, according to a New York Times database, is the fifth highest rate in the nation, behind North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming and Iowa.

Beyond the geography, what do those states have in common?

All have Republican governors. None, until the last week, had mask mandates.

On Nov. 14, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum ordered the wearing of masks in his state, to, he said, help doctors and nurses and a health care system that has been overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds followed suit, while saying, “No one wants to do this. ... I don’t want to do this.”