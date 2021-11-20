Editorial, 11/21: Voters again deciding tough topics where senators failed

Nebraska senators are eagerly lining up with ideas on how to spend $1 billion in federal pandemic recovery assistance and an surprisingly healthy flow of state revenue. Suggestions include the creation of a giant reservoir between Lincoln and Omaha, high speed rail between the two cities, housing needs and criminal justice reform.

The process of choosing and approving projects that will take place early in the legislative session next year might, at times, be contentious. But being able to spend without raising taxes on new projects that will benefit local communities and the state -- and take credit for the development in an election year -- is the easiest and most enjoyable of legislative activities.

Meanwhile, Nebraska’s second house, the people, may very well be asked to act on a far tougher agenda in 2022 with petitions now circulating to place on the November ballot an increase in the minimum wage to $15, approval of medical marijuana and a requirement of voter identification.

That action on issues that are clearly of concern to the tens of thousands of Nebraskans who will have to sign the petitions in order to get the issues on the ballot doesn’t come out of a vacuum. Nor is it being triggered by “outside" forces who want to see the ballot issues approved for their financial gain.