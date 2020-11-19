Editorial, 11/20: Is working from home a fad or the new normal?

Technology was supposed to someday level the geographic playing field -- that divide between industry hubs and Small Town USA -- by creating high-paying and highly skilled jobs regardless of where one lived.

It has yet to happen.

But COVID-19 appears to be changing that.

It's altering the mindset of a national workforce, which appears to be warming to the work-from-home experiment.

Instituted in March to protect workers and keep businesses operating when the coronavirus shut down America, it has become a way of life for many. And eight months later, it could be here to stay.

A June survey of U.S. companies by PwC USA, a a global accounting firm, found that 32% of employees would prefer to work from home all the time. That's up from 18% before the pandemic.

Meanwhile, nearly three of every four workers want to work from home two or more days a week when the threat of the virus is gone.

No one can know whether this is merely a trend or a sign of what's to come. That won't be determined in the immediate future, but the short-term success is causing a reshuffling of the deck, so to speak.