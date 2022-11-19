Editorial, 11/20: Burst pipe will force quick action from Legislature

Two weeks ago, a pipe burst at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, forcing the closure of a housing unit and displacing 134 men incarcerated there.

A majority of those displaced by the leak – a population made up of seniors and those who require medical accommodations – were moved to a maximum-security housing unit at the Reception and Treatment Center.

That move upended plans to move a different group into the newly constructed facility that officials had hoped would ease overcrowding and allow the system to return to more normal operations.

That the new beds had to be repurposed is yet more evidence of how the correction system’s chronic overcrowding continues to disrupt plans and programming, the latter needed for parole, and why it must be addressed through reforms, not attempting to build out of the problem.

The burst of the cast-iron pipe buried 10 to 15 feet from the housing unit caused flooding in its mechanical room, where door controls, heating and cooling systems, IT systems and a camera security system are operated. It also carried about 2.5 feet of mud into the mechanical room and onto the floor of the housing unit.

Engineers estimate that the unit will be out of commission for as long as two years for cleanup, addressing the possibility of mold and, most troublingly, the likely need for foundation work in the flooded area of the aging facility that opened in 1869.

In the last year, deterioration of the penitentiary – vividly illustrated by the burst pipe – caused the Ricketts administration to alter its efforts to build a new prison, intended to try to build the state out of being the country’s most overcrowded system.

An engineering study, released in January, estimated that the penitentiary would need $220 million in repairs, replacements and upgrades to match a “modern version of the same quantity and/or size” – as much or more than the cost of a new prison.

So the administration request shifted from a new 1,512 bed prison to a similar-sized replacement for the penitentiary.

This spring, the Legislature set aside $175 million to fund the replacement facility, which would have a total cost of about $270 million, but did not authorize the project.

The pipe burst will almost certainly trigger legislative approval of a new prison. That authorization should be explicitly designated as a replacement for the penitentiary, restrict the future uses of the penitentiary to prohibit long-term confinement in the usable parts of the old buildings and be accompanied by reforms that have eased overcrowding in other states that previous legislatures have shortsightedly rejected.

Even if the appropriation is authorized on day one, any legislative action can’t immediately address overcrowding or the Penitentiary’s maintenance and restoration issues.

And, as former Corrections Director Scott Frakes predicted, more pipes could burst this winter, exacerbating the problems for years to come for the troubled Correction Department and, lest they be overlooked, the people who are incarcerated throughout the system.