Editorial, 11/2: NU fighting demographic tide with enrollments

The University of Nebraska system is looking across state lines -- and the nation and the globe -- to reverse losses that have put enrollment at its lowest level since 2009.

The university system has been careful to control tuition and instituted programs like the Nebraska Promise -- which covers tuition at UNL, UNO, UNMC and UNK for Nebraska residents whose families have incomes of less than $65,000 -- to keep college-bound Cornhuskers closer to home.

But demographics are working against NU. Birth rates nationally and in Nebraska are on the decline. That means the number of likely college students is also on the decline.

While keeping a close eye on retaining Nebraska high-school graduates, NU, as detailed in a Sunday story from the Journal Star's Chris Dunker, is stepping up efforts to attract students from neighboring states and much farther away.

Both UNL and UNK are driving increased enrollment numbers with scholarships -- essentially tuition discounts -- targeting certain states.

With lower birthrates and fewer students in the pipeline not just in Nebraska but nationwide, there's pressure everywhere to reach across state lines to attract students.

Attracting international students remains a viable option, too, but COVID and uncertain immigration and visa policies have shown that to be a less dependable route.

Ultimately, though, the two big drivers for students -- in-state, out-of-state and international -- are finances and facilities. And the two are intertwined.

At some level, tuition -- or at least what amounts to the average tuition -- has to correlate with the cost to deliver an education. In effect, NU can only go so low in a price war with Kansas or Colorado or California.

And while NU isn't a business, there has to be some correlation between its revenue and its expenses. Without demand and student support, NU may have to make some hard choices about which programs to offer at which facilities -- or which ones might be better handled through partnerships with other types of schools or other universities in other state.

NU's outreach efforts are wise and welcome, as are the even more important efforts to take care of Nebraskans. But they can't change the inevitable.

The university, no doubt, can see the writing on the demographic wall, and knows that beefing up enrollment with out-of-state students is a temporary fix to a problem that's been a generation in the making -- there are just fewer college-age students to go around for everyone.